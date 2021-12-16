Inspired by persimmon - a symbol of longevity and good luck - the custom kit offers a simple yet perfect way to celebrate the holiday season with the familia who matter most

PATRÓN Tequila and Grammy-Nominated Musician Michelle Zauner Toast the New Year with Limited Edition PATRÓN x Japanese Breakfast Cocktail Courier Kit Inspired by persimmon - a symbol of longevity and good luck - the custom kit offers a simple yet perfect way to celebrate the holiday season with the familia who matter most

ATOTONILCO EL ALTO, Jalisco, Mexico, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PATRÓN Tequila, the world's number one ultra-premium tequila, is teaming up with multi-hyphenate musician and bold innovator Michelle Zauner, also known as Japanese Breakfast, to introduce the PATRÓN x Japanese Breakfast Cocktail Courier Kit. The kit, which features the Persimmon Paloma, proves that when masterfully combined a few natural elements lead to perfection - be it a song, tequila, or a cocktail.

PATRÓN x Japanese Breakfast Cocktail Courier Kit

Available today on CocktailCourier.com, the PATRÓN x Japanese Breakfast Cocktail Courier Kit is perfect for any holiday occasion - whether you're looking for a last-minute gift for the friend who loves to make cocktails or want to ring in the New Year with family over a specialty drink. PATRÓN and Michelle collaborated to create the Persimmon Paloma, a fresh take on the classic Mexican cocktail with elements of Asian-inspired ingredients. Persimmon - a symbol of longevity and good luck in Asian culture to celebrate the New Year - is not only an important part of the kit and nods to Michelle's Asian-American heritage, but was also the inspiration for her latest Japanese Breakfast album, Jubilee. In addition to all the ingredients for a Persimmon Paloma, the kit also includes custom chopsticks, coasters and a one-of-a-kind PATRÓN x Japanese Breakfast bar towel.

"At PATRÓN, we celebrate progressive pioneers like Michelle who have a bold, creative confidence in everything they do," said Chloe Lloyd-Jones, Vice President Marketing, PATRÓN Tequila. "PATRÓN goes to extraordinary lengths with our production process to achieve excellence as we believe in delivering perfection in every drop. We champion creative leaders who similarly follow their passions to impact culture. Michelle embodies that through her music and more, so we are very proud to release this cocktail kit together just in time for the holiday season."

The PATRÓN x Japanese Breakfast Cocktail Courier Kit celebrates a shared commitment to craft, creativity and heritage. PATRÓN has remained dedicated to a traditional production process since the brand's inception. This focus on time-honored tradition and heritage allows PATRÓN to create the highest quality tequila that pairs perfectly with the Persimmon Paloma. The complex flavor of PATRÓN Tequila and the rich and tangy essence of persimmon masterfully combine for a special drink with a bright and refreshing taste, perfect to toast to the holiday season and New Year.

Persimmon Paloma

1.5oz PATRÓN Reposado

.75 oz Persimmon syrup

.75 oz Fresh squeezed lime juice

4 oz Sparkling water

Lime wheel, for garnish



Instructions:

Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice and shake to chill.

Strain onto fresh ice in a highball or Collins glass.

Top with sparkling water and stir to combine.

Garnish with the lime wheel.

The PATRÓN x Japanese Breakfast Cocktail Courier Kit makes eight cocktails, and is available for purchase for $74.99 for a limited time starting December 16th via cocktailcourier.com/cocktail/persimmon-paloma/.

About PATRÓN Tequila

From hand-harvesting the highest-quality 100 percent Weber Blue Agave, to the traditional, time-honored distillation process and individual labeling, numbering, and inspection of each bottle, PATRÓN Tequila is crafted with meticulous precision and care. Though PATRÓN has grown to become one of the most recognized and respected luxury spirits brands in the world, it is still exclusively produced in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, in the same small batches and with the same commitment to quality and craftsmanship. For more information about PATRÓN Tequilas and Liqueurs, please visit www.patrontequila.com. The perfect way to enjoy PATRÓN is responsibly.

PATRÓN is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

About Michelle Zauner

Japanese Breakfast's Michelle Zauner has had a busy year. In June she released her critically acclaimed third album, Jubilee, which earned her 2 GRAMMY nominations, including Best New Artist, and has landed on year-end lists in notable media outlets. In September, Zauner also provided the soundtrack to Sable, an open-world video game, which was praised by the likes of NPR's All Things Considered, Slate and more.

THE PERFECT WAY TO ENJOY PATRÓN IS RESPONSIBLY. ©2021. PATRÓN, TEQUILA PATRÓN LOGO AND PATRÓN BEE LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS.

Contact:

Rachel Uniatowski

rachelu@mbooth.com

PATRÓN x Japanese Breakfast Cocktail Courier Kit

The Patron Spirits Company (PRNewsfoto/Patrón Tequila)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Patrón Tequila