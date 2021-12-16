Now accepting nominations for the Women in DSO Leadership Award to recognize excellence in clinical and administrative DSO leadership. Nominations to close January 15, 2022. Winners to receive $10,000 award prize.

Overjet and Women in DSO® Launch Inaugural 2022 Women in DSO Leadership Award Now accepting nominations for the Women in DSO Leadership Award to recognize excellence in clinical and administrative DSO leadership. Nominations to close January 15, 2022. Winners to receive $10,000 award prize.

BOSTON, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Overjet , the global leader in dental AI, is pleased to announce its founding membership and industry partnership with Women in DSO® , the official nonprofit organization supporting the empowerment and growth of women leaders in DSOs, with the launch of the inaugural 2022 Women in DSO Leadership Award and two $10,000 award prizes.

As a founding member, Overjet will proudly contribute to the Women in DSO® platform created to deliver power networking, professional mentorship, specialized education, and a rich resource network developed exclusively to recognize women leaders of the present, and develop the future women leaders in dental service organizations.

The inaugural 2022 Women in DSO Leadership Award — presented by Overjet and Women in DSO® — recognizes professional women in DSOs who have emerged as leaders in their field. As leaders, these powerful women have made a marked difference across the industry, creating new pathways for others to follow.

The winners of the 2022 Women in DSO Leadership Award will be announced and celebrated at Women in DSO®'s Empower and Grow 2022 inaugural event to be held this March 9-11, 2022 at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

Nominations are currently open and will close on January 15, 2022.

Nomination details: Nominees can be nominated by their peers, organizations, or themselves. Nominations will be reviewed by a formal selection committee comprised of Women in DSO® and Overjet leadership.

Who should apply? Women leaders who work in group practices, at a DSO or an affiliated DSO clinic or support DSOs as a clinician, consultant, business partner, etc. Both business and clinical leaders are welcome. Overjet and Women in DSO® are excited to consider leaders at all stages of their careers from emerging leaders to seasoned executives. Winners are required to attend the WinDSO Conference March 9-11, 2022 to receive the award. Nominate a leader in DSO here .

Overjet in partnership with Women in DSO® will award:

(2) $10,000 awards given to support personal and professional development (clinical and administrative categories)

Flight and hotel accommodations for winners to attend Empower and Grow 2022, the Women in DSO ® inaugural event (up to $1,500 per winner)

Complimentary registration to Empower and Grow 2022

Winners to be announced and celebrated at Empower and Grow 2022

For more information about the 2022 Women in DSO Leadership Award, including about the selection criteria, please click here.

About Overjet

Overjet is the global leader in dental artificial intelligence, helping both payers and providers improve patient care. In 2021, the company received FDA clearance for its Dental Assist™ product designed for dental practices, the first dental AI company to receive such a clearance. The company was founded by experts from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard School of Dental Medicine, and has assembled the largest and most seasoned team of technologists and domain experts with deep AI, dental, and insurance experience. Follow Overjet at www.overjet.ai, on LinkedIn and on Twitter .

About Women in DSO

Founded with the passionate mission to highlight and support contributions of women in Dental Support Organizations, this nonprofit organization was created in 2020 to provide a platform to advance women leadership via empowered networking, mentorship, and progressive programs highlighting, strengthening, and supporting contributions of the many bright women leaders in DSO. Learn more about membership at womenindso.org.

