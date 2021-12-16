OnSolve® Continues Recognition Streak with Awards for Company Culture, Best CEO OnSolve Wins Comparably Awards for Best Company Culture, Best CEO and Best Company for Diversity

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OnSolve, a leading critical event management provider for enterprises, SMB organizations, and government entities, announced today that it has been recognized with Comparably's Best Places to Work awards, winning Best Company Culture, Best CEO and Best Company for Diversity.

Ninety-eight percent of employees call their work environment positive and look forward to interacting with their team every day, according to OnSolve's Comparably results. Further, CEO Mark Herrington ranked in the top five percent of CEOs in the Atlanta area and 1,635 similarly sized companies with a score of 93 out of 100.

"I am honored to work with an exceptional team, and I am very proud of the achievements we've attained this year, said Mark Herrington, CEO, OnSolve. "This recognition underscores how we have prioritized our company culture and focused on becoming an employer of choice in the market."

Comparably Awards are derived from sentiment ratings anonymously provided by current employees about their workplaces in multiple categories on Comparably.com during a 12-month period. Winners are then determined based on 20 core culture metrics, ranging from work-life balance and environment to compensation and career growth.

"OnSolve leaders have built an organization for their team that fosters exceptional workplace culture by providing a positive work environment for all," says Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. "On top of winning 'Best Company for Diversity' and 'Best Company Culture,' the 'Best CEO' award demonstrates how employees value leadership teams for creating an exceptional workplace. Few companies score high enough in all three categories."

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Comparably in multiple of the Best Places to Work Awards," said Kathy Carl, OnSolve Chief Human Resources Officer. "We continue to create an environment that allows our employees to thrive and we remain focused on attracting the best possible talent and building high-performing teams."

The wins follow several other recent company culture wins for OnSolve including becoming an Elite Winner of Atlanta's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® and becoming Great Place to Work® Certified. These awards also follow three recent ASTOR wins for leading technology and innovation at International Security Conference (ISC) East just last month.

For more information about OnSolve, please visit www.onsolve.com.

About Comparably

Comparably (www.comparably.com) is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with over 15 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education – it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace culture and compensation data. For more information on Comparably's studies and annual Best Places to Work and Best Brands Awards, visit www.comparably.com/news.

About OnSolve

With billions of alerts sent annually and over 60 combined years of proven support to both the public and private sectors, OnSolve delivers critical event management capabilities backed by unmatched industry expertise, which keeps our customers safe, informed, assured and productive when it matters most. We do that through a SaaS-based global portfolio that delivers scalable, easy-to-deploy-and-use solutions for the rapid and secure exchange of vital information and coordination among organizations, people, devices and partners, regardless of the situation or level of need. For more information, please visit www.onsolve.com.

