mParticle Introduces New Feature to Help Global Brands Reduce Compliance Risk and Maintain Consumer Rights Under GDPR and CCPA/CPRA Data Subject Rights Forwarding Feature Automates the Intensive and Error-Prone Task of Administering Data Deletion Requests

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- mParticle , the leading enterprise customer data infrastructure company, today announced the addition of Data Subject Rights (DSR) Forwarding to its feature set. For most companies, responding to data subject deletion requests is a costly and time consuming endeavor that requires significant manual effort to identify where data is located, and then process the deletion request in each data processor where the data is being stored. Building on top of Data Subject Request features, mParticle now offers the capability to automatically forward erasure requests to supported outputs. By automating the compliance tasks necessary to service these requests, compliance risks from human error are greatly reduced as is the sheer amount of work required to service DSRs.

Regulations like Europe's GDPR, California's CCPA / CPRA and Brazil's LGPD provide consumers rights over their personal data. Under these regulations, companies must handle data subject requests within enforceable deadlines. For example, when a user initiates a deletion request, a company only has a month to comply under the GDPR and 45 days under the CCPA / CPRA rules. Addressing these DSR requests is both time consuming and costly, and most organizations are still manually servicing DSRs.

mParticle Data Subject Request features empower customer service and compliance teams to initiate access, portability, and erasure requests from the mParticle simple-to-use dashboard or programmatically via API. With the new Data Subject Request Forwarding feature, now available in Beta, erasure requests can be simultaneously forwarded to a library of pre-built integrations, including support for Amplitude, Blueshift, Braze, Kochava, and many more on the horizon.

In addition to enabling compliance and customer support teams to reclaim lost time spent on manually servicing data subject erasure requests, the DSR Forwarding feature frees up engineering time with an "off-the-shelf solution" rather than spending resources on building and maintaining custom integration code to federate DSR requests across the tech stack.

"Solving data privacy and governance challenges has been a core tenant of the mParticle platform since inception," said James Fang, Vice President of Product Marketing, mParticle. "mParticle acts as a central point of data collection and syndication of data within a brand's stack and therefore can help brands solve the data integration related challenge of federating data subject requests between platforms."

About mParticle

mParticle makes it easy to holistically manage customer data along the entire product and customer lifecycle. Teams across companies like Starbucks, NBCUniversal, Spotify and Airbnb use mParticle to deliver great customer experiences and accelerate growth by solving the foundational challenges that impede success at scale. Founded in 2013, mParticle is headquartered in New York City with employees around the globe.

