Most Americans Feel Professionally Empowered Amid New Expectations of the Future of Work, Randstad USA Survey Data Shows Workmonitor Survey Provides Key Insights into Sentiment of American Workers Regarding Job Satisfaction, Skills and Expectations of the Workplace.

ATLANTA, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As changing labor market dynamics continue to favor workers and jobseekers, a majority of Americans feel newly empowered at work, according to a new survey from Randstad USA. Nearly three-in-four (73%) respondents feel as though they can make changes to their work-life balance, and 79 percent reported gaining new clarity regarding their professional goals, higher than the global average of 72 percent.

The survey results show that Americans have changed perspectives on work, with 84 percent reporting that they have reassessed how work fits into their personal lives. Similarly, in line with views that America is entering a phase of the "Great Resignation", more than half of Americans are looking for a new job because they do not feel they are being fairly rewarded for their work. Sixty percent are taking inspiration from their peers to make a career change even as the vast majority of American workers (87%) are satisfied with their jobs compared with the first half of 2021 (78%).

The results come from the global Randstad Workmonitor 2021 second edition survey, a bi-annual report that surveys workers around the globe. The US-specific data includes the sentiments of 2000 American workers between the ages of 18 and 65 working a minimum of 24 paid hours a week.

"It is no surprise that American workers have adjusted to the new conditions of the labor market in a widespread reassessment of their career trajectories and professional priorities," said Karen Fichuk, CEO of Randstad North America and Randstad N.V. executive board member. "In today's competitive talent market, companies now need to adjust their hiring strategies, benefit offerings, and workforce development programs to better align with the workforce of the future."

The survey found that most American workers feel they need more training and professional development to stay relevant in today's changing labor market, with 79 percent agreeing that in order to retain future employability they need to continue their learning and development efforts.

Americans also have new ideas of what they expect from their employers. Compensation and benefits are the most important consideration for American workers when making career choices, followed by having meaningful work and working in a safe environment.

Other key findings from the survey include:

Compensation and benefits are the most important (59%) consideration for American workers when making career choices, followed by having meaningful work (43%) and working in a safe environment (39%).

Roughly half of American workers (51%) feel more stressed due to the pandemic.

More than half (58%) of workers find it difficult to decide what skills they need to develop due to the rapidly changing world of work, even as more American workers (37%) believe that skills have become more relevant than the global average (33%).

Most American workers (63%) are looking to the government or employers to provide skills assessment tests to help them better understand the skills economy.

More than three quarters (77%) of Americans want more flexibility in their job and career based on their experiences in the pandemic.

Remote work is here to stay. Over half of American workers (51%) say they would consider taking a job outside of their country if it can be done remotely.

