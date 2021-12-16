L2 Fire Safety, Finland's Top Fire Engineering Firm, Completes Brand Integration into Jensen Hughes

HELSINKI, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jensen Hughes , the global leader in fire, security and risk-based engineering and consulting, has just announced the completion of its brand integration of L2 Fire Safety, the top fire safety engineering firm in Finland. L2 Fire Safety specializes in structural fire engineering, compliance regulations, fire engineering life cycle design and performance-based design services for large, complex projects. Jensen Hughes is pleased to announce that L2 has been rebranded to the Jensen Hughes name and has been migrated into the Jensen Hughes Europe website. Please visit the new localized Finland pages on Jensen Hughes Europe to explore the full range of services provided by the Jensen Hughes offices in Helsinki, Tampere, Turku, Oulu, and Kuopio.

"We are pleased to rebrand L2 to Jensen Hughes. Our combined teams are off to a great start and all of us are collectively aligned to the Jensen Hughes Purpose to make our world safe, secure, and resilient," says Raj Arora, CEO of Jensen Hughes.

L2 was co-founded in 1998 by Juha-Pekka (JP) Laaksonen, who has served as CEO since 2012, when co-founder Jukka Laine retired. Now Jensen Hughes, the company's Finnish locations in Helsinki, Tampere, Turku, Oulu, and Kuopio offer a broad array of global services, including fire protection design, forensics, and security risk consulting. Jensen Hughes serves the commercial construction, nuclear power, software solutions, transportation, government, and data center markets in the Nordic region.

"The L2 Fire Safety team and I are delighted to adopt the Jensen Hughes name," says Laaksonen. "L2 has always been known for delivering thought leadership and hands-on implementation in the fire safety and risk management field. Jensen Hughes' market leadership, global scale and deep bench of scientists, engineers and consultants have opened up incredible opportunities to provide our clients with holistic solutions. Together, we continue to meet our shared promise to protect what matters and give clients peace of mind."

About Jensen Hughes

Jensen Hughes is a global leader in safety, security and risk-based engineering and consulting. Every day, a team of 1,400+ engineers, consultants and scientists develop and deliver innovative and cost-effective solutions to a global client base involving fire protection systems design and analysis, code consulting, emergency management services, security consulting, forensic engineering, fire research, risk-informed applications, probabilistic risk assessments, development and testing, commissioning, and construction services. Operating from 90+ offices throughout the world, Jensen Hughes consulting teams have delivered more than 40,000 projects in all markets across industries. Jensen Hughes is a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors, a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing middle-market companies in partnership with experienced management teams. For more information, visit jensenhughes.com .

About Gryphon Investors

Based in San Francisco, Gryphon Investors (gryphoninvestors.com) is a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing middle-market companies in partnership with experienced management. The firm has managed over $5.0 billion of equity investments and capital since 1997. Gryphon targets making equity investments of $50 million to $300 million in portfolio companies with enterprise values ranging from approximately $100 million to $600 million. Gryphon prioritizes investment opportunities where it can form strong partnerships with owners and executives to build leading companies, utilizing Gryphon's capital, specialized professional resources, and operational expertise.

