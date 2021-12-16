Jones Walker Expands Tax Practice with Addition of Economic Development Veteran Drew Marlar

NEW ORLEANS , Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Walker LLP announced today that Drew Marlar joined the firm as a partner in the Tax Practice Group on the tax credit finance team.

Drew is a highly experienced economic development finance attorney who helps mission-driven organizations across the country achieve their goals and create stronger communities. Drew advises clients on a wide range of complex finance and real estate transactions, with a focus on bond financing, nonprofit governance and qualification, secured lending, community development, affordable housing, commercial development, and renewable energy and historic preservation projects. He also provides guidance on major tax-credit programs. He understands the challenges facing nonprofit and for-profit developers and investors — such as the lack of permanency of certain programs and rapidly fluctuating material and construction costs — and helps clients combine multiple types of financing into a single transaction. In addition to his 20 years in private practice, he has served as in-house counsel for Habitat for Humanity International and as general counsel for a nonprofit lending fund that provides facilities financing for charter schools.

"I am honored to join an outstanding team of tax professionals and a firm with lawyers who are so well respected nationally and who share my dedication to client service," said Drew when asked about his move to Jones Walker.

Drew's commitment to providing opportunities for his clients and their stakeholders extends across his professional and personal lives. He has served as co-chair of his prior firm's national inclusiveness, diversity, and engagement committee, and developed the strategic plan for a nonprofit lending fund's diversity, inclusion, and equity program. He has provided pro bono counsel to the Kyle Pease Foundation, which provides adaptive sports equipment to disabled athletes, and Positive Impact Health Centers, a provider of HIV care. He has also served as the chapter leader for Trash Hero New York, a volunteer effort designed to create a cleaner, more livable city. Drew is regularly involved in initiatives aimed at protecting and restoring the oceans and other natural environments.

Speaking about the addition to the firm, Bill Hines, managing partner of Jones Walker, said, "With Drew's extensive knowledge and experience in tax-credit financing and other complex commercial financing, we deepen our ability to partner with clients to accomplish their goals."

Drew earned his Bachelor of Arts from Loyola University in 1992 and his Juris Doctor with honors from the University of Florida College of Law in 1996. He is admitted to practice in Florida, Georgia, and New York.

Jones Walker LLP (joneswalker.com) is among the largest 125 law firms in the United States. With offices in Alabama, Arizona, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, New York, and Texas, we serve local, regional, national, and international business interests. The firm is committed to providing a comprehensive range of legal services to major multinational public and private corporations, Fortune® 500 companies, money center banks, worldwide insurers, and emerging companies doing business in the United States and abroad.

