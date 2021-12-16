Jones Day will hold a press conference to discuss the Firm's Report of the City of Chicago's Response to the Execution of the Search Warrant at Anjanette Young's Home

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thursday, December 16, Judge Ann Claire Williams (Ret.) and other Jones Day attorneys will hold a press conference to discuss the Firm's Report on the City of Chicago's Response to the Execution of the Search Warrant at Anjanette Young's Home. 1

Jones Day reviewed the City's response to the execution of the search warrant at Ms. Anjanette Young's home on February 21, 2019, focusing on four City departments: (1) Mayor's Office, (2) Department of Law, (3) Civilian Office of Police Accountability; and (4) Chicago Police Department.

Credentialed media wishing to attend should register in advance

WHEN:

Thursday, December 16, 2021

Doors open to cameras at 8:30 AM

Speaking program to begin at 9:30 AM

Event concludes at 10:30 AM

WHERE:

77 West Wacker Drive

Iridium Center

Chicago, IL 60601

Media should check-in at security stand in lobby and will then be directed to Iridium Center. All attendees must show their press credentials for admittance and register in advance. Masks must be worn per the building's COVID-19 protocols.

Speakers:

Honorable Ann Claire Williams (Ret.) is of counsel at Jones Day. She is a former judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit. She also served as a federal district court judge on the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois . Before her appointment to the bench, Judge Williams served as an Assistant United States Attorney in the Northern District of Illinois for nine years and was a Chief in the Criminal Division.

Ted Chung chairs Jones Day's global Investigations & White Collar Defense Practice and has led numerous internal investigations. His experience also includes service as an Assistant United States Attorney in the Northern District of Illinois , and positions with both the City of Chicago and the State of Illinois .

Nicole Henning is a partner in Jones Day's Issues & Appeals and State Attorney General Enforcement, Investigations & Litigation practices where she has played key roles in investigations of Fortune 500 companies, and is often called upon by clients to analyze complex legal issues raised by those investigations.

Shireen Matthews is a partner in Jones Day's Investigations & White Collar Defense Practice and a former Assistant United States Attorney for the United States Attorney's Office in the Southern District of California . She has conducted numerous internal investigations and now helps clients build, enhance, and maintain effective compliance programs.

The team received assistance from more than 40 Jones Day attorneys in various offices of the Firm. The Jones Day team dedicated more than 9,000 hours of pro bono legal services to this review.

____________________ 1 This Report examines the conduct of certain City departments in response to the execution of the search warrant. It does not address the conduct of the CPD officers in executing the warrant, which is the subject of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability's investigation and report of April 27, 2021.

