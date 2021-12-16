InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Reminder (DHM-611)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We feel that there are too many children or pets left in vehicles," said inventors from Nashville, North Carolina. "This inspired us to develop a safety device to remind parents to remove children to eliminate the pain with the associated deaths."

They developed the SAVE A CHILD that automatically operates to attract immediate attention to remind a parent of a youngster within the rear of a vehicle interior when parking. This invention features a reliable and affordable design that could provide enhanced safety and peace of mind for concerned parents. Additionally, it is adaptable to different vehicles to prevent discomfort, hyperthermia and possible death of a loved one.

The original design was submitted to the Durham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DHM-611, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

