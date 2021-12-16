InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Barrier (HFD-102)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We have noticed many vehicles passing school buses even when the lights and signs are flashing," said inventors from Houston, Texas. "This inspired us to develop a safety feature for these buses that would block the next lane of traffic."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

They developed the SCHOOL BUS SAFETY to create a physical barrier to stop motorists when picking up or dropping off children to keep youngsters from being struck and seriously injured or killed. This patent-pending invention may provide peace of mind for safety-conscious school bus drivers and parents. Additionally, it could be adaptable to different types of school buses.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-HFD-102, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp