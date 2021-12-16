BOLD Strategies and OrganiCare Partner To Bring Natural Healthcare Options to More Women Across Leading eCommerce Channels <legend role="h2">The Partnership Provides Educational Resources and Increased Availability of Feminine Health Products in a Discreet Manner on DTC Websites and Major Retail Marketplaces</legend>

ROGERS, Ark., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BOLD Strategies, Inc. and OrganiCare, LLC today announced that they have partnered to make OrganiCare's personal care products available to more women across the U.S. and Canada. The partnership includes an end-to-end eCommerce strategy; a new educational website ( www.femiclear.com ); and a boost to the company's profile, products and content on Amazon.com, Walmart.com and other major retail websites.

OrganiCare's FemiCare brand now has a new eCommerce-enabled website to provide an educational resource for shoppers. The brand offers homeopathic medicines used for sufferers of herpes and yeast infections. eCommerce is an important channel for these types of products since some people are still uncomfortable buying them in stores. eCommerce solutions from BOLD Strategies offers these shoppers the chance to research products discreetly and confidently.

After an extensive RFP process, OrganiCare selected BOLD to implement new end-to-end eCommerce capabilities, including channel strategy, acquisition media, web design, retail marketplace management and more. "Of the agencies we considered, BOLD brought us a unique mix of capabilities," OrganiCare CEO Caroline Goodner said. "We know that their all-in-one approach to eCommerce will help us succeed in our mission to provide quick and discreet access to organic OTC healthcare products to those who need them."

The initial focus of the partnership will be OrganiCare's FemiClear brand. The brand offers homeopathic medicines used for sufferers of herpes and yeast infections. eCommerce is an important channel for these types of products since some people are still uncomfortable buying them in stores. According to BOLD CEO Allan Peretz, "Shoppers in these categories are looking online for fast, easy and effective solutions to very private problems. eCommerce offers these shoppers the chance to research products discreetly and confidently."

A key part of the new partnership includes a new, jointly launched eCommerce-enabled website to provide an educational resource for shoppers. "Finding information online is easy, but finding credible information can be difficult," Goodner said. "Our new site provides clear, well-researched information and guidance to get our customers on the path to relief."

In the first half of 2021, OrganiCare closed an $8.5M series A round intended to drive brand awareness and to support new product launches at retail. "We are focused on changing the way women think about treating their health and providing more access to our natural products nationwide through retail partners," Goodner said. "I am excited by this recent raise and our investors' support. The funding represents conviction in FemiClear's mission and delivers science-backed innovation to the market."

ABOUT ORGANICARE, LLC

OrganiCare, a women-led company, makes highly effective healthcare products that contain only natural ingredients. Founded in 2016 in Austin, Texas, OrganiCare has quickly become a leader in transforming the natural healthcare products industry, establishing a new benchmark in scientific rigor to prove efficacy in all its products, a unique proposition in natural healthcare. OrganiCare offers a range of award-winning products under the CUROXEN and FemiClear brands, which are distributed in many national and regional drug, mass, food and e-commerce retailers.

ABOUT BOLD STRATEGIES

BOLD Strategies helps brands grow faster. We are your complete eCommerce growth department led by proven CPG experts. The founding team includes award-winning Fortune 50 marketing and eCommerce executives with decades of marketing and management experience for brands such as Samsung, Gillette, Nestle, Campbell's, Pampers and The Art of Shaving. For more information, visit boldstrategies.com or call 1-877-GROWTH4.

