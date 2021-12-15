Healthcare Pros
Synchrony Announces $1 Billion Increase in Share Repurchase Authority

Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) (the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors has increased the Company's share repurchase authorization by $1.0 billion.  The Company had $1.2 billion remaining under its prior authorization as of September 30, 2021, so this increase will bring the amount available to $2.2 billion through the period ending June 30, 2022.

Synchrony Logo (PRNewsfoto/Synchrony)
The authorizations permit the Company to repurchase shares from time to time subject to market conditions and other factors, including legal and regulatory restrictions and required approvals.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company. We deliver a wide range of specialized financing programs, as well as innovative consumer banking products, across key industries including digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health and pet. Synchrony enables our partners to grow sales and loyalty with consumers. We are one of the largest issuers of private label credit cards in the United States; we also offer co-branded products, installment loans and consumer financing products for small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as healthcare providers.

Synchrony is changing what's possible through our digital capabilities, deep industry expertise, actionable data insights, frictionless customer experience and customized financing solutions.

For more information, visit www.synchrony.com and Twitter: @Synchrony.

Contacts:

Investor Relations   
Kathryn Miller    
(203) 585-6291

Media Relations
Lisa Lanspery
(203) 585-6143

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synchrony-announces-1-billion-increase-in-share-repurchase-authority-301445728.html

SOURCE Synchrony

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.