SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Zhangmen Education Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 18, 2022 - ZME

To: All those who purchased or otherwise acquired the American Depositary Shares of Zhangmen Education Inc. ("Zhangmen" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZME) in or traceable to the Company's initial public offering, conducted on or about June 8, 2021. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. To get more information go to:

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

CASE DETAILS: According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) People's Republic of China authorities were in the process of implementing sweeping new regulatory reforms on the private education industry in China including, among others, prohibitions on (i) profit-making by private education companies, (ii) engaging in core-curriculum tutoring on weekends and vacations, and (iii) capital-raising by companies like Zhangmen; (b) the known risks, events and uncertainties noted in (a) above were reasonably likely to have a material adverse effect on the Company's business; and (c) based on the foregoing, the statements in the Registration Statement concerning the Company's historical financial performance, market demand, and industry trends were materially incomplete, inaccurate and misleading.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO SHAREHOLDERS: If you suffered a loss in Zhangmen, you have until January 18, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased American Depositary Shares of Zhangmen in or traceable to the Company's initial public offering, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees.

PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: Complete this brief submission form https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/zhangmen-education-inc-information-request-form?wire=4 or call 212-363-7500 to discuss the case with Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Levi & Korsinsky have a proven track record of winning cases worth hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders over a 20-year period. We represent and fight for shareholders who have been wronged by corporations.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington, D.C. The Firm's Founding Partners, Joseph Levi and Eduard Korsinsky, have been representing shareholders and institutional clients for almost 20 years and have achieved remarkable results for clients in the U.S. and internationally. The firm, with more than 70 employees, is committed to fostering, cultivating and preserving a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion for employees and those that we represent. Our attorneys have extensive expertise representing investors in securities litigation with a track record of recovering hundreds of millions of dollars in cases. Levi & Korsinsky was ranked in Institutional Shareholder Services' ("ISS") SCAS Top 50 Report for 7 years in a row as a top securities litigation firm in the United States. The SCAS Top 50 Report identifies the top plaintiffs' securities law firms in the country, and year after year, ISS has recognized Levi & Korsinsky as a leading firm in the area of securities class action litigation.

