The Road to Carbon Neutrality - Toyota Releases 2021 North American Environmental Report

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota has long been committed to the sustainable development of society and addressing climate change. The company continues to aggressively pursue technologies and find additional ways to reduce its environmental footprint across its North American operations and products with the aim of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

Here in North America, our regional strategy lays out a roadmap for the future, focusing on core areas that will have the greatest positive impact, today and tomorrow. These include:

Expanding vehicle electrification

Reducing carbon emissions

Encouraging conservation through water stewardship

Reusing materials

Protecting biodiversity

We demonstrate respect for the planet by managing priority issues specific to the United States, Canada and Mexico. We also engage in outreach by promoting awareness, developing strategic partnerships and sharing know-how with business partners and other stakeholders to create positive change. These efforts are anchored to the Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050*. To help us achieve the Challenge 2050, we develop five-year environmental action plans (EAP). Our 2021 report marks the end of the Sixth EAP and the beginning of the Seventh EAP.

Highlights from this year's report include:

As the next step in our electrification journey, Toyota announced the Toyota bZ4X SUV, the first of a global series of battery electric vehicles to be introduced under the "Toyota bZ" brand umbrella. The bZ4X supports our commitment to increasing U.S. sales of electrified vehicles to 70% by 2030.

Toyota entered into a power purchase agreement with Clearway Energy Group to purchase electricity from a 115 MW wind farm in West Virginia . The purchase of renewable electricity supports the company's global commitment to making our manufacturing plants carbon neutral by 2035.

Toyota's assembly plant in Indiana is saving an estimated 54 million gallons of fresh water per year by reusing wastewater during the paint pretreat process.

We recycled 93.2% of all waste in 2020 and disposed only 1.5% in landfills.

We planted 9,000 trees and shrubs to commemorate the Tokyo Olympics. When they reach maturity in about 10 years, they are expected to sequester 200,000 pounds of carbon annually.

Toyota provided $150,000 to the World Wildlife Fund to construct 23 miles of fencing for the Wolakota Buffalo Range, which will have 1,500 bison and be North America's largest Native American owned and managed bison herd.

