Protiviti's Matt Taylor Named to 2021 Top 25 Consultants List

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Matt Taylor, a managing director with global consulting firm Protiviti, has been named to Consulting magazine's 2021 'Top 25 Consultants' list. The award recognizes influential consultants at senior levels who are making a significant impact on their clients, their firms and the consulting profession. Taylor is recognized with an Excellence in Client Service award.

Based in London, Taylor is a leader in Protiviti's U.K. Risk and Compliance practice, helping his clients design and implement sustainable risk management solutions, with a focus on financial crime risk. He typically manages Protiviti teams across multiple continents to provide innovative services that use enabling technologies to successfully deliver large-scale change.

"Matt is always in the trenches with his clients and his teams, working out solutions and taking the responsibility to deliver," said Andrew Clinton, Protiviti executive vice president, international operations. "His efforts invariably bring exceptional results for his clients, and he's a constant inspiration to his colleagues. This recognition could not be more deserved."

Previous Protiviti Top 25 Consultants honorees include: Matt Moore (2020), Jonathan Wyatt (2019), Mike Brauneis (2018), Brian Christensen (2017), Scott Redfearn (2016), Kimberley Dickerson (2015), Carol Beaumier (2014), James Pajakowski (2013), Jim Armetta (2012), Jim Deloach (2011) and Cory Gunderson (2009). In 2020, Protiviti Senior Managing Director Daniel O'Keefe received Consulting's Lifetime Achievement Award. Protiviti was also recognized recently on Consulting magazine's 'Best Firms to Work For' annual list for the eighth consecutive year.

