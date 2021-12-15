Latest Modernize Home Services Survey Spotlights "Aging in Place" Demand in 2022

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modernize Home Services, the leader in home improvement contractor lead generation services, today releases new findings from its survey on homeowners' plans to invest in "aging in place" improvements. More than 2,000 homeowners actively seeking contractors through Modernize participated in the study this November. Survey insights and new videos are available in the "Big Opportunities Await in the Aging in Place Industry" report.



(PRNewsfoto/Modernize.com)

69% of Remodeling Homeowners will Explore Aging in Place Projects Next Year

A majority of homeowners, across trades, plan to explore aging in place projects for themselves, or for someone they love, in the coming year. About 63% of respondents report they will explore these home improvement projects for themselves within the next 12 months and 6% plan to do so for a loved one. These results show an opportunity for contractors to increase aging in place projects.



Types of Planned Projects

Homeowners expressed interest in various improvements throughout different areas of their houses.

Walk-in tubs: 17%

Medical alerts: 12%

Seat within shower: 11%

Non-slip flooring: 8%

Stair lifts: 7%

Ramp to doorway: 7%

Handlebars: 7%

Wider hallways: 4%

Other: 26% (including windows, roofing, bathroom expansion, additional entrance, walk-in shower or new flooring)

Aging in Place Prospects are Long-term Homeowners

Of the homeowners who expect to pursue projects, 56% have lived in their home for more than 10 years. At least 41% have lived in their house for more than 20 years.

"There are a few projects that offer more safety and security - such as installing brighter lightbulbs--that can be done by any homeowner," notes Gregg Hicks, vice president of Modernize. "More complex projects like walk-in tubs, stair lifts, structural adjustments, and concurrent bath and kitchen upgrades require professionals. This study shows an opportunity for contractors to capitalize on the increased demand for aging in place home improvement projects in the coming years."



Free Webcast Details

Modernize has recorded two, free webcasts that explore additional survey insights into demand for aging in place home improvements. Home improvement professionals can learn about homeowners' aging in place project plans, priorities, financing needs, and demographics.

Methodology

The survey was conducted on the Modernize Home Services website from November 4 until November 16, 2021, with 2,110 respondents in the United States.



About Modernize Home Services

For more than 15 years, Modernize Home Services has been a leader in the home improvement and services industry, connecting homeowners with contractors and other home services professionals. Modernize.com operates in more than 15 high-value, high-consideration home segments, including new and replacement windows, solar installation, roofing, heating and air conditioning, siding, bathrooms and kitchens, new and replacement gutters, home security, and others. The business brings a network of more than 1,000 contractors and professionals across all segments, offering broad geographical coverage and choice for homeowners.



Modernize Home Services is owned and operated by QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST ), a leader in providing performance marketplace technologies and services to the financial services and home services industries. QuinStreet is a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media. The company is committed to providing consumers with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs. Modernize.com is a member of QuinStreet's expert research and publishing division.



Twitter: https://twitter.com/Modernizepros

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ModernizePros/



Media Contact

Amy Eury

Senior Manager, Public Relations

QuinStreet, Inc.

412-532-9352

aeury@quinstreet.com

LinkedIn

Agency Contact

Wayne Henninger

President

Wayne Henninger Communications, LLC

570-573-6556

wayne@waynehenninger.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Modernize.com