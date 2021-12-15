iNTERFACEWARE Not Impacted by Recently Discovered Log4J Vulnerabilities by Building Its Platform Using First Principles

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - iNTERFACEWARE Inc.'s core values are to build products from first principles, ensuring security is at the forefront.

iNTERFACEWARE's Iguana - trusted by thousands of healthcare organizations globally is not susceptible to the recently discovered Log4J (Log4Shell/CVE-2021-44228) vulnerability.

As a leader in healthcare integration, security can never be compromised. Iguana is written in C++ and uses its own proprietary logging technology, with no third-party dependencies.

"We remain committed to delivering trusted products for our customers by building from first principles. We aim to avoid such software vulnerabilities today and, in the future, ensuring a more secure and stable product." said Eliot Muir (CEO).

