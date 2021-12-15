The platform will simplify the process of obtaining a medical marijuana card for patients and offers telehealth tools for providers across the state of Utah

Elevate Holistics Brings Medical Marijuana Access to the Beehive State The platform will simplify the process of obtaining a medical marijuana card for patients and offers telehealth tools for providers across the state of Utah

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate Holistics, a multistate solution provider in the medical marijuana industry, is bringing its platform to simplify the process of obtaining a medical marijuana card to Utah.

"The policies regarding medical marijuana use in Utah have come a long way over the past decade, but the process of obtaining a medical marijuana card has remained challenging and opaque," said Stephen Stearman, CEO of Elevate Holistics. "We are proud to break down this final barrier to access and give Utahns - both patients and clinicians alike - the tools to make alternative treatments the norm."

Elevate Holistics is a multi-state operator (MOS) serving patients and medical professionals with alternative advanced healthcare options, encrypted SSL safe-site security, turn-key business solutions for clinics, online cannabis healthcare clinics, and compassionate follow-up care. Encrypted online telehealth options, including medical cannabis evaluations, renewals, and online "Ask Me Anything" videos, help patients navigate state laws with confidence.

"The process of receiving a medical marijuana card shouldn't be complicated or difficult, and it should be just as mainstream as getting a prescription at the pharmacy," added Stearman. "Elevate was developed with this comparison in mind, and we are working hard to make medical marijuana card access as seamless as possible."

Elevate Holistics will start seeing patients Jan. 1. For more information about Elevate Holistics or to request a medical marijuana card, visit https://elevate-holistics.com/

About Elevate Holistics

Elevate Holistics is a telehealth platform focusing on getting people their medical marijuana cards and physician's medical cannabis certifications/recommendations as simply and easily as possible. The vision was two-fold: increase accessibility to those in need and provide an easy to use platform for people who want the privacy of their own home. Today, Elevate Holistics operates in multiple states, has served thousands of HAPPY PATIENTS, and is innovating to provide doctors & patients a better medical marijuana evaluation experience. For more information, visit https://elevate-holistics.com/

