Yuen Cheng, MD, DABA, DABPM Joins Central Texas Pain Center in New Braunfels and Seguin

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Texas Pain Center is pleased to announce that Dr. Yuen Cheng has joined their team. Dr. Yuen Cheng completed medical school at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, TX. After completing his general surgery internship, he began his anesthesiology residency at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, and his pain management fellowship at St Elizabeth Medical Center in Boston, MA. Dr. Cheng is Double Board Certified in anesthesiology and pain management. He will be providing patient care for Central Texas Pain Center in the growing New Braunfels and Seguin, Texas markets.

(PRNewsfoto/Pain Specialists of America)

According to Dr. Pankaj Mehta, Chief Medical Officer, trained at Harvard Medical School and Cleveland Clinic, member of the Pain Specialists of America Clinical Advisory Board, Medical Director, PSA Ambulatory Surgical Center of Killeen and Director of Research and Clinical Training for the company's two ambulatory surgery centers, "we have been looking for a highly trained interventional pain doctor to join us in New Braunfels and Seguin to provide care for our growing patient base, and we couldn't be happier to have Dr. Cheng, a two-time recipient of the patient care award, join our team to increase our capacity to treat patients in this region's growing interventional pain market."

As an active participant in the medical community and a member of many societies, Dr. Cheng holds many honors and awards for his work. His Multidisciplinary approach to treating chronic pain may include physical therapy, exercise, medication and interventional techniques to not only alleviate pain but also with an emphasis on restoring function and improving general health and fitness.

He grew up in Hong Kong and speaks fluent Cantonese. In his spare time, Dr. Cheng lives a healthy lifestyle by enjoying rock climbing, running, swimming, hiking and tennis.

About Central Texas Pain Center

Central Texas Pain Center is an interventional pain management group practice committed to treating patients suffering from all types of acute or chronic pain. Their expert physicians develop treatment plans from a host of multidisciplinary approaches. Individualized treatment programs are designed to improve patients' quality of life, allowing them to return to normal daily functions.

About Pain Specialists of America:

Pain Specialists of America is a practice management company that provides management services in Texas to Central Texas Pain Center's and Pain Specialists of Austin's combined 16 interventional pain clinics and ambulatory surgery centers. Many of the physician leaders have trained at the nation's most prestigious medical centers in the country, like Harvard Medical School and the Cleveland Clinic. Our care teams focus on providing patients exceptional interventional pain care by deploying best practices and the latest interventional pain treatments to help patients relieve pain and regain life.

Visit Pain Specialists of America at www.psadocs.com and connect with us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/PainSpecialistsofAmerica

Contact

Amber Kerby

VP of Sales & Marketing

akerby@psadocs.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pain Specialists of America