MINDCURE Appoints Dr. Doron Sagman as Chief Medical Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Mind Cure Health Inc. (CSE: MCUR) (OTCQX: MCURF) (FRA: 6MH) ("MINDCURE" or the "Company"), a leader in advanced proprietary technology and research for psychedelics, announces the appointment of Doron Sagman, MD, FRCPC, as the Company's new Chief Medical Officer ("CMO"). Dr. Joel Raskin who was acting CMO will transition into an advisory role for MINDCURE.

As CMO, Dr. Sagman will play a vital role in furthering MINDCURE'S mission to reinvent the mental health care model for patients and practitioners, along with advancing psychedelic-assisted therapy into common and accepted care. A trained psychiatrist with an expertise in mood and anxiety disorders, as well as an experienced leader in pharmaceutical drug development and clinical trials, Dr. Sagman brings three decades of clinical and research and regulatory experience to MINDCURE.

"Dr. Sagman's distinguished career in both mental health and the pharmaceutical industries will enable him to lead the development of innovative therapies to potentially treat a range of mental health conditions," said Kelsey Ramsden, President & CEO of MINDCURE. "His proven experience as a leader who has built and led diverse teams, as well as his deep understanding of the drug research and development process, will be critical as MINDCURE advances on our path to research digital therapeutic and neuro-supportive solutions," Ramsden added.

Throughout the span of his 18-year career in the pharmaceutical industry, Dr. Sagman held leadership positions across medical research, clinical development, regulatory affairs and medical affairs. Most recently, Dr. Sagman held the position of Senior Medical Director/Vice-President, R&D and Medical Affairs at Eli Lilly Canada, leading the medical affairs, clinical and regulatory affairs divisions across a broad therapeutic span, including neuroscience, immunology, oncology, and diabetes.

On his appointment, Dr Sagman said, "We are entering a pivotal and historical phase of medical discovery for patients who suffer from mental health disorders. I am delighted to join MINDCURE's leadership team and work to advance innovative solutions to best meet unmet mental health needs."

On Dr. Sagman's appointment, Dr. Joel Raskin added, "Dr. Sagman's experience in managing clinical operations, regulatory, quality, people and all aspects of research in Canada makes him the perfect candidate to lead MINDCURE's research and brings a competitive edge as the Company grows."

In addition to receiving his medical degree from University of Calgary, Dr. Sagman completed his psychiatric residency at the University of Toronto. He is a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians & Surgeons of Canada (FRCPC) and an Adjunct Clinical Lecturer in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Toronto, as well as being a staff psychiatrist at the Michael Garron Hospital in Toronto.

About Mind Cure Health Inc.

MINDCURE is a life sciences company focused on innovating and commercializing new ways to promote healing and improve mental health. The company is developing digital therapeutics technology and researching psychedelic compounds to support access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies globally. Learn more at mindcure.com , and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

