Intelligent Asia 2021 Online Expo runs from December 15th to December 21st

TAIPEI, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Displaying whole procedure of smart manufacturing all-in-one-roof, Intelligent Asia 2021, organized by Chan Chao International Co., Ltd., contains 7 shows: 3D Printing, Smart Molding, Robotics, Automation, Logistics, Cold Chain, and Laser.

Intelligent Asia is one of the leading industrial procurement platforms in Asia in terms of exhibition scale and number of brand exhibitors. It gathers exhibits from seven major manufacturing sectors--Automation, Robots, Logistics, Cold Chain, 3D Printing, Molds & Dies, and Laser--to highlight concepts of future factory.

3D Printing Show gathers leading firms/brands as MIICRAFT, RATC Corp., Solidwizard Technology, Infinity 3D Printer, 3DMART, Formlabs, XYZ PRINTING, SPIDERMAKER, Fullwell, delivering the indispensable high-tech additive manufacturing machines and materials. Exhibitors like Easton Precision, Moldex3D, Taiwan NAKAZAWA, Wu Ji, AccuteX, Hitachi Metals, Linco Precision, and China Fineblanking demonstrate the concept of T-Zero Production and other applications needed for the smart-molding industry at TAIMOLD. Regarding digital transformation and remote control, exhibitors from Automation Taipei and TAIROS as HIWIN, Panasonic, Mitsubishi Electric, Mirle, ABB, Delta, Solomon, Kenmec and Techman Robot offer the key components and solutions optimizing the connection between whole-plant equipment. Wifundity (Wistron) amd MSI Co. display the future of contactless service and human-robot collaboration through Service Robot Pavilion. Notable exhibitors as Toyota Material Handling, Formosa Heavy, Taiwan DAIFUKU, Holao Engineering, Coretronic-Robotics, FLUTAI, Hai Robotics, HIKROBOT and Advantech from Taipei Logistics and Taipei Cold Chain represent the last stop of smart manufacturing. Professions deliver the demonstration for automated guided vehicle systems, automatic storage systems, smart retailing, and cold chain distribution, aiming at solving listed defects on space, understaffed issues, and sorting efficiency. Laser technology has been broadly applied in the section of smart manufacturing, leading firms as SOCO Machinery, Ching Hung, TRUMPF, Unice E-O, COHERENT, and IPG Photonics will demonstrate the listed laser features: "precise, time-saving, and automated" in displaying digital transformation. Furthermore, the Optics area and Laser Source Area are exclusively arranged for demonstrating technology breakthroughs in the domestic industry

Online Expo: Beyond Space, Time, and Location Limitation

Intelligent Asia aims to offer an "Easily, Instantly, Unlimited" way for exhibitors to interact with the global supply chain when the pandemic has continuously set barriers for global travel or visit. Live chat and video calls are designed for meeting with target suppliers in time, visitors could fulfill the purchase requirement for smart manufacturing needs under-one-roof.

Intelligent Asia online expo will be launched from 15 to 21 December with over 1,200 exhibitors. The online expo only adopts online registration by submitting visitors' company information. For more details of the online expo, please visit the official websites.

Intelligent Asia: https://www.chanchao.com.tw/IntelligentAsia/en/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chan Chao International Co., Ltd.