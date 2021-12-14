Calyx Partnership with Top 5 CRO Extended through 2024

NOTTINGHAM, England and MORRISVILLE, N.C., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calyx, the eClinical and Regulatory solutions and services provider most relied on for solving complex data challenges in clinical research, today announced an extended partnership with one of the world's Top 5 clinical research organizations (CRO). The arrangement enables the leading CRO to continue providing Calyx's proven clinical trial management system (CTMS) and services to its global biopharmaceutical customers for an additional three years.

Serena Barker, VP of eClinical is delighted for Calyx to continue delivering the important CTMS solution and services its many diverse customers need to achieve more efficient, successful clinical trials.

Calyx CTMS delivers high integrity services, advanced technology, and open connectivity to heighten security and improve trial efficiencies.

Calyx CTMS delivers robust features that simplify the oversight of clinical trial operations, improve data quality, and reduce trial timelines and cost. The leading CRO selected Calyx CTMS based on its use of Microsoft's Azure cloud technology, which improves clinical trial efficiencies while addressing the significant privacy, security, and compliance challenges that face the pharmaceutical industry today.

"Calyx is committed to delivering high integrity services and enabling our customers to leverage open, interoperable, and flexible connectivity that best fits their business needs," said Serena Barker, Vice President of eClinical at Calyx. "We're delighted to extend our partnership with this leading organization and to continue delivering the central CTMS solution and services its many diverse customers are leveraging to achieve more efficient, successful clinical trials and bring treatments to patients faster."

Calyx CTMS is underpinning the entire development process for this CRO, enabling its 8,000+ users to boost productivity through the system's 60+ integrations, centralize operational data for informed decision making, and improve the management of today's clinical trials with tools that address the complexities of traditional and decentralized trials.

Through innovative eClinical and Regulatory solutions and services, Calyx turns the uncertain into the reliable, helping bring new medical treatments to market reliably. With deep expertise in clinical development and more than 25 years supporting trial sponsors and clinical research organizations, Calyx harnesses its intelligence and experience to solve complex problems, deliver fast insights, and get new drugs to market every day.

