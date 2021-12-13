The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ON24, Inc. (ONTF) Investors

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired ON24, Inc. ("ON24" or the "Company") (NYSE: ONTF) securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's February 2021 initial public offering ("IPO" or the "Offering"). ON24 investors have until January 3, 2022 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

In February 2021, ON24 conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 8,560,930 shares of its common stock at a price of $50 per share.

Then, on August 10, 2021, after the markets closed, ON24 announced its second quarter 2021 financial results and provided guidance for the remainder of the year. Specifically, ON24 expected revenue of no more than $48.5 million in the third quarter and $204.5 million for fiscal year 2021, missing analyst consensus estimates by $2.7 million and $4.5 million, respectively.

On this news, ON24's stock declined $10.00, or nearly 31%, to close at $22.31 per share on August 11, 2021. Since the IPO, ON24's stock has traded as low as $18.66 per share, 63% below the IPO price of $50 per share.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that the Registration Statement was materially misleading because it failed to disclose, among other things, that the surge in COVID-19 customers observed in the lead up to the IPO consisted of a significant number that did not fit ON24's traditional customer profile, and, as a result, were significantly less likely to renew their contracts.

If you purchased ON24 securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than January 3, 2022 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased ON24 securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

