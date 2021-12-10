PRSA Maryland Recognizes Excellence in Communications with 32 Awards at Diamond Anniversary 'Best in Maryland' Gala

BALTIMORE, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Public Relations Society of America Maryland Chapter bestowed 32 Best in Maryland and Award of Excellence awards in 16 categories, as well as two professional awards, during a virtual gala and awards show held on December 9, 2021.

The Best in Show award was presented to The Hatcher Group for its Student African American Brotherhood work to refresh SAAB's visual brand and redesign their website. SAAB is dedicated to ensuring men of color have the support needed to excel academically, socially, and professionally while pursuing higher education.

Crosby Marketing Communications won the most awards with five, followed by Montgomery Parks (four) and MDOT SHA, Devaney and BGE, each bringing home three awards.

Entries were reviewed by a panel of judges made up of public relations professionals from PRSA's Phoenix Chapter and carefully evaluated based on the following criteria: planning/content, creativity/quality, technical excellence and overall results.

This year's gala, recognizing the Maryland chapter's 60th anniversary, was emceed by Dr. David Marshall, Ph.D., APR, Professor and Chair, Department of Strategic Communication, Morgan State University and 2021 Maryland chapter president; Jeffrey Davis, APR, three-time chapter president and head of J. Davis Public Relations; and Dianna Fornaro, M.A, APR, Senior Communications Specialist, Chesapeake Employers' Insurance Company and the chapter's accreditation/APR chair.

Following is a list of all awardees:

Professional Awards

Lifetime Achievement Award - Anita Brightman , APR, PRSA Fellow, A. Bright Idea Advertising and PR

Rising Star Award, recognizing an up-and-coming professional in public relations - Jamie Abell , A. Bright Idea Advertising and PR

This year's Best in Maryland Awards Signature sponsor is Chesapeake Employers' Insurance Company, supporting the chapter along with JukeStrat, Maryland Marketing Partnership, BGE, Fovndry, Maryland Lottery and TheYuCrew.

Best in Maryland Award Winners

Programs

PRO BONO

BEST IN MARYLAND - Boost Bmore, Abel Communications

COVID-19 COMMUNICATIONS

BEST IN MARYLAND - Helping Marylanders Protect Themselves Against COVID-19, University of Maryland School of Medicine Office of Public Affairs & Communications

AWARD OF EXCELLENCE - COVID-19 Employee and Customer Communications and Media Engagement, BGE Communications

AWARD OF EXCELLENCE - Promoting Public Health and Safety During COVID-19, Crosby Marketing Communications

MARKETING

BEST IN MARYLAND - BGE ConnectedRewards, BGE/Honeywell

AWARD OF EXCELLENCE - Fairy Tale COVID Campaign, Baltimore Gas & Electric

INTEGRATED COMMUNICATIONS

BEST IN MARYLAND - Re the We Relationships Initiative, Crosby Marketing Communications

AWARD OF EXCELLENCE - Lead Boldly B2B Campaign, Crosby Marketing Communications

PUBLIC SERVICE (Campaign)

BEST IN MARYLAND Support More Victories for Veterans PSAs, Crosby Marketing Communications

EVENTS AND OBSERVANCES <7 DAYS

BEST IN MARYLAND - REALTOR® Fest 2020, Greater Capital Area Association of REALTORS (GCAAR)

AWARD OF EXCELLENCE - Financial Education Initiative, Maryland Auto Insurance

AWARD OF EXCELLENCE - THB Bagelry & Deli Columbia Grand Opening, Planit

REPUTATION/BRAND MANAGEMENT

BEST IN MARYLAND - Student African American Brotherhood (SAAB), The Hatcher Group

EVENTS AND OBSERVANCES >7 DAYS

AWARD OF EXCELLENCE - Open Parkways, Montgomery Parks

Tactics

MAGAZINES/NEWSLETTERS-Print

BEST IN MARYLAND - Adventist HealthCare and You Magazine, Adventist HealthCare

CREATIVE TACTICS - Assoc/Nonprofit-Govt

AWARD OF EXCELLENCE - Flooding Maryland with Safety: State of Maryland Hazard Mitigation Plan Update Virtual Room, AECOM

BROCHURES - Digital

BEST IN MARYLAND - Virtual Meeting Toolkit, Chesapeake Employers Insurance Co.

CREATIVE TACTICS - For Profit

AWARD OF EXCELLENCE - COVID-19 Construction Safety Banners, Chesapeake Employers' Insurance

WEBSITES

BEST IN MARYLAND - MyMOS Mobile App, Crosby Marketing Communications

AWARD OF EXCELLENCE - Montgomery Parks Online Programs, Montgomery Parks

BROCHURES - Digital

AWARD OF EXCELLENCE - Heartstrings Fund Brochure, Devaney & Associates/Baltimore Medical System

ANNUAL REPORTS

AWARD OF EXCELLENCE - Making a Masterpiece 2020 Annual Report, Devaney & Associates/Carroll Hospital

VIDEOS

BEST IN MARYLAND - U=U Maryland Testimonial Video, Devaney & Associates/Chase Brexton Health Care/Baltimore City Health Department

EDITORIALS/OP-ED COLUMNS

AWARD OF EXCELLENCE - Private Sector Voice on Challenges of Today, Greater Baltimore Committee

VIDEOS

AWARD OF EXCELLENCE - 2020 Board Installation Promotional Video, Greater Capital Area Association of REALTORS (GCAAR)

PUBLICATIONS

BEST IN MARYLAND 2021 Scholarly Journals Subscription Catalog, Johns Hopkins University Press

ANNUAL REPORTS

BEST IN MARYLAND - The Year in Review, Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration

MEDIA RELATIONS-Assoc/Nonprofit/Govt

BEST IN MARYLAND - A Highway to History: MDOT SHA Archaeologists Discover Home of Harriet Tubman's Father, MDOT SHA

SOCIAL MEDIA - Assoc/Nonprofit/Govt

BEST IN MARYLAND - Highway Workers Nearly Struck and Killed, MDOT SHA

CREATIVE TACTICS - Assoc/Nonprofit-Govt

BEST IN MARYLAND - Trails Less Traveled, Montgomery Parks

MAGAZINES/NEWSLETTERS - Digital

AWARD OF EXCELLENCE - Explore From Home Newsletter, Montgomery Parks

MEDIA RELATIONS - Assoc/Nonprofit/Govt

AWARD OF EXCELLENCE - Tobacco Free Kids Media Relations, The Hatcher Group

About PRSA Maryland

The Maryland Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA Maryland) was established in 1961 to help public relations and communications professionals stay connected professionally and personally. As part of the nation's largest and foremost organization of communication professionals, PRSA Maryland offers networking, training, resources, and support to assist members in practicing public relations at the speed of communication. For more information, visit www.prsamd.org .

