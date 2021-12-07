Plymouth Rock to Use Opterrix to Optimize Home Claims Management Workflows

MADISON, Wis., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Opterrix™ , and Plymouth Rock, today announced that Plymouth Rock will begin using Opterrix software and weather modeling to enhance its home claims management capabilities.

Optimizing Proactive Risk Intelligence

Opterrix is a leader in proactive claim management technology for the property and casualty insurance industry. Plymouth Rock is a leading home and auto insurance provider in the Northeast.

"Opterrix is one of the best tools I've seen for Claims and PIF level visualization," said Andrew Leeds, Vice President of Claims at Plymouth Rock Home Assurance Corporation. "What is particularly impressive about Opterrix is the flexibility of what data you can import, the frequency you import it, and the ease of making adjustments. Each change gave us a deeper understanding of our data and developed insights to better serve our customers."

Recently recognized as one of the most innovative new technology providers to insurers ( Ninety.com ) and the winner of NAMIC's Best Fastpitch Award 2021 , Opterrix leverages advanced data science and integrated workflows to drive innovative strategies throughout the insurance value chain.

"One of my favorite features of Opterrix is its ability to monitor weather 24/7. We know when our policyholders are impacted, and if we choose to, we can leverage the platform to communicate before or immediately following events. Opterrix has been responsive, open to collaboration, and makes working with their software a seamless experience from start to finish," adds Leeds.

"We are thrilled to work with Plymouth Rock on improving their claims optimization strategies," said Ben Zimmerman, CEO of Opterrix. "Plymouth Rock is a strong market leader in home and auto insurance, and this partnership is sure to drive claims innovation well into the future."

About Opterrix

Opterrix™ is a proactive risk management platform that empowers carriers to sustain profitability through innovative data science and automated workflows. Opterrix streamlines and automates decision making with:

Real-time accumulation analysis and moratorium automation

Intelligent storm monitoring and automated notifications

Proprietary weather algorithms

Street-level storm analysis and predictive claims modeling

Learn more at Opterrix.com

About Plymouth Rock

Plymouth Rock was established to offer its customers a higher level of service and a more innovative set of products and features than they would expect from an insurance company. Plymouth Rock's innovative approach puts customers' convenience and satisfaction first, giving them the choice to do business the way they want – online, using a mobile device, by phone or with one of Plymouth Rock's agents. Plymouth Rock Assurance® and Plymouth Rock® are brand names and service marks used by separate underwriting, managed insurance, and management companies that offer property and casualty insurance in multiple states. Taken together, the companies write and manage more than $1.6 billion in auto and home insurance premiums across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. Each underwriting and managed insurance company is a separate legal entity that is financially responsible only for its own insurance products. You can learn more about us by visiting plymouthrock.com.

