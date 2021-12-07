Notice of Settlement Approval Hearing With Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ("CIBC")

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE ("CIBC") SECURITIES CLASS ACTION

Did you purchase shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ("CIBC") on the TSX from May 31, 2007 to and including February 28, 2008? Are you a non-U.S. resident?

A settlement has been reached in the class action against CIBC and certain of its former officers alleging misrepresentations made by CIBC and certain of its officers between May 31, 2007 and February 28, 2008. These alleged misrepresentations were in CIBC quarterly financial statements and MD&A, public oral statements and filings with securities regulators, regarding material information relating to CIBC's investments in and exposure to United States residential mortgage-backed securities ("US RMBS"). CIBC and the other Defendants have denied all allegations against them.

The settlement provides for the payment by CIBC of the total amount of $125,000,000 CAD to resolve those claims. The settlement is a compromise of disputed claims and is not an admission of liability or wrongdoing by CIBC or any of the other Defendants.

The Settlement must be approved by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice. A Settlement Approval Hearing has been set for January 12, 2022 in Toronto. At the hearing, the Court will also address motions to approve Class Counsel's fees, which will not exceed 30% of the recovery plus reimbursement for expenses incurred in the litigation.

Class Members may express their views about the proposed settlement to the Court or object to the settlement. If you wish to do so, you must do so in writing no later than January 7, 2022. For more information about your rights and how to object to the settlement, please see the Long-Form Notice available online at www.CIBCSecuritiesSettlement.ca or call toll-free: 1-833-871-5361.

Class members are represented by Rochon Genova LLP: 121 Richmond St. W, Suite 900, Toronto, Ontario M5H 2K1, Telephone: (416) 363-1867, Toll-free: 1-866-881-2292, Website address: www.rochongenova.com.

URL// www.CIBCSecuritiesSettlement.ca

