GemmaCert Strengthens IP with New US Patent for Cannabis Testing

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GemmaCert Ltd. today announced the expansion of its patent portfolio, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to innovation and leadership of the cannabis testing industry. Earlier it received a notice of allowance by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for Testing Quality and Potency of Plant Material.

GemmaCert's intellectual property portfolio covers the sophisticated technology, data science, and machine learning which goes into its flagship product, GC-PRO, sold in fifty countries worldwide and used by professionals to test cannabis potency and more.

"From the beginning, we recognized the importance of developing and then protecting our technology," said Dr. Guy Setton, GemmaCert's Chief Executive Officer. "To have our innovation recognized by the USPTO is a source of pride for the entire GemmaCert team and should be very reassuring to our Customers, Partners and Investors."

The booming demand for cannabis is driving the need for real-time quality control testing across the supply chain. GemmaCert continues to innovate to support cannabis industry professionals seeking accurate, easy-to-use testing solutions for breeding, grow monitoring, optimal harvest timing, product quality management, ensuring accurate labels, and pricing.

GemmaCert's Near Infrared (NIR) spectroscopic analysis is fast, requires no sample preparation, and can analyse multiple parameters with a single measurement. "The technology addresses the major requirements for real-time cannabis testing that is rapid, on-site capability, chemical specificity, and no sample preparation," said Dr. Setton.

About GemmaCert

GemmaCert (www.gemmacert.com), founded in 2015, in collaboration with the Hebrew University of Jerusalem to develop field-testing solutions, based on its patented Near Infrared Spectroscopy solution, to serve the burgeoning regulated cannabis industry. The company's flagship cannabis potency analyzer, the GemmaCert PRO, is used daily by industry professionals in some 50 countries worldwide conducting millions of potency scans to support breeding and cultivation, quality management, product research and development, and profitable business decision-making.

