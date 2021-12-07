Diversity, Music, and Love Celebrated in Young Again, New Novel Coming from Publerati

What Would You Do with Just One Week to be Young Again?

PORTLAND, Maine, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a Black woman, 90-year-old Mabel Johnson has overcome many obstacles in rising to the top echelons of the musical profession as a jazz and blues legend.

What would you give to be young again?

No longer able to play the piano following a minor stroke, she lives alone and in pain in her Mississippi lakefront home. Following a family tragedy, her great-granddaughter comes to visit and prays that Mabel can be young again for their week together. When the prayer is answered, the two ladies set off on romantic and musical adventures that entangle a handsome young doctor, a music mogul, a homeless man, and an aspiring singer down on her luck. How the two ladies resolve these entanglements provides the comic tension in this uplifting novel filled with music and love.

"This is a novel of hope, love, and inclusion. Mabel has fought for civil rights and her own career, and as an older woman is generous in helping others make their way in a more just society," said the authors.

Set against the backdrop of Clarksdale, Mississippi, the birthplace of the Delta blues, Young Again shines light on the cultural significance of many jazz and blues pioneers, ranging from Muddy Waters to Nina Simone to Peggy Lee. Running throughout are themes of faith, love, perseverance, and the unique power of music to unite people.

About the Authors: Don Trowden is most recently the author of the well-reviewed Normal Family trilogy. This is his fifth book. Valerie McKee works in the NYC public schools and this is her debut novel. Don is a white man and Valerie a Black woman. The authors hope this fun novel provides some needed escapism for those suffering through the pandemic and living in our politically and racially divided times.

About Publerati: Publerati is celebrating its 10th year of publishing fiction and donates no less than 15% of its proceeds to Worldreader to assist their efforts in spreading literacy. Publerati: Novel Thinking.

