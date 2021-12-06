Neosec Integrates its API Security Platform With Kong's API Gateway to Protect Enterprises from Business Abuse, Fraud and Data Theft Strategic technology partnership provides complete API management and security for enterprises across microservices in hybrid and distributed environments

PALO ALTO, Calif. and SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neosec , the pioneer in discovering and protecting APIs using behavioral analytics, today announced that it has formed a strategic partnership with Kong Inc. to integrate its API security platform with Kong Gateway to provide a complete enterprise-class solution for managing and securing APIs and microservices. Kong provides the world's most popular API gateway, built for hybrid, multi-cloud environments optimized for microservices and distributed architectures. Neosec enables Kong customers to easily gain enterprise API security capabilities to protect their critical business processes. Neosec continuously discovers all APIs, and using API behavioral analytics, detects abuse and automatically orchestrates conditional responses on specific consumer entities into the Kong API gateway. The technology integration is the first API security solution with closed loop feedback into an API gateway.

"As more enterprises embrace digital transformation initiatives and expose APIs, core aspects of business processes are increasingly put at risk. In this modern environment, API security cannot only create alerts for a security team to evaluate, but it must also work with existing API technologies in creating automated responses," said Giora Engel, chief executive officer, Neosec. "Our strategic partnership with Kong enables the platforms to natively work together using their existing Kong Gateway Enterprise deployment without requiring any changes to the production pipeline."

With this integration, Kong Gateway provides an excellent way to manage the complexities of deploying and using APIs, while the Neosec platform augments the security posture with API discovery, risk assessment, and AI-powered behavioral analysis, detection and response. As a result of security incidents, the Neosec integration automatically creates security policies in Kong Gateway and enables automated responses. Kong Gateway includes API authentication, authorization, logging, traffic control, caching and administration. Neosec ingests access logs from popular technologies like CDNs, Web app firewalls and API gateways. The Neosec platform enables API discovery and automatically flags meaningful anomalous behaviors within them. The combined solution enables enterprises to embrace the power of digital business while minimizing the risks without any changes to the production pipeline.

"The stakes for API exposure continue to climb as companies rely more heavily on open infrastructure and connecting applications, systems and data with each other as well as with customers and partners," said Reza Shafii, vice president of products at Kong Inc. "We are excited to partner with Neosec and have its platform natively integrated with Kong Gateway and exclusively available to our customers with an Enterprise subscription. Offering the world's most popular API gateway and the leading service connectivity platform, Kong has vastly eased the burden of using microservices and APIs for distributed applications, and the combined solution now more fully addresses the risks and exposure running within APIs."

Neosec is strategically forming technology partnerships with leading providers of digital business infrastructure including CDNs and API gateways and management solutions. Neosec API Security is available for all Kong enterprise customers to protect their existing APIs. Learn more about the partnership in the upcoming webinar " Leveling up your API Gateway with advanced threat protection" featuring Kong on January 19, 2022.

For more information:

About Kong Inc.

Kong creates software and managed services that connect APIs and microservices natively across and within clouds, Kubernetes, data centers and more using intelligent automation. Built on an open source core, Kong's service connectivity platform enables digital innovation by allowing organizations to reliably and securely manage the full lifecycle of APIs and services for modern architectures, including microservices, serverless and service mesh. By providing developer teams with unprecedented architectural freedom, Kong accelerates innovation cycles, increases productivity, and seamlessly bridges legacy and modern systems and applications. For more information about Kong, please visit https://konghq.com or follow @thekonginc on Twitter.

About Neosec

Neosec is reinventing application security with a powerful platform that unifies security and development teams to protect modern applications from threats. The foundation of the SaaS platform is built on data and analytics to manage security at scale. Neosec prevents threats from abusing the complex network of APIs that connect today's businesses. The platform helps organizations discover every API and audit risk. Neosec has pioneered the use of behavioral analytics to understand normal versus abnormal API usage and delivers powerful threat hunting capabilities. Neosec prevents threats and stops abuse hiding within APIs and brings new intelligence to application security. Neosec is based in Palo Alto, California with R&D in Tel Aviv, Israel. To learn more, visit Neosec.com .

View original content:

SOURCE Neosec