Hammer & Nails Inks Franchise Deal to Bring the First-of-its-Kind Men's Grooming Shop to Georgia Local Entrepreneurs to Open Exclusive Oasis in the Atlanta Area; first in the state of Georgia

ATLANTA, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hammer & Nails, the luxury destination for exceptional men's grooming experiences, has inked a franchise deal with Atlanta-natives Lorenzo Jackson and Tarris Scott. The entrepreneurial duo will bring hand and foot care, haircuts and shaves in a man cave nirvana to Atlanta, with plans to open in Q1 of 2022, in Midtown.

Best friends since middle school, Jackson and Scott have seen the Atlanta area grow and become an area of massive development and the perfect spot for their newest business endeavor. Jackson who holds an MBA and is a director of sales at a local health care company, and Scott who has been teaching in the DeKalb County School District for over 20 years, came across the Hammer & Nails brand on an episode of Shark Tank and knew it would be a perfect fit for the Atlanta area.

"Lorenzo and I have been friends for decades, and after looking for our next business venture we knew Hammer & Nails was for us," said Scott. "Midtown is a bustling part of the Atlanta area with a lot of new businesses setting up shop, but and nothing like Hammer & Nails exists making it the textbook area to open the brand. Additionally, as a teacher, this endeavor helps show other educators there can be another future beyond the classroom and retirement."

The Hammer & Nails experience is unlike any other. The atmosphere is low-lit, with soft ambient lighting throughout the shop. Exterior windows are tinted for privacy and the interior is furnished with dark wood and steel, creating a relaxing vibe. Members are greeted by name, escorted to a luxurious oversized Bison leather chair, and handed a menu with complimentary beverages ranging from an ice-cold water to McAllen's whiskey, all of which is included in the service cost. Every guest has a personal TV, remote and noise-cancelling headphones for entertainment during his visit.

"We cannot wait to get our doors open and start offering grooming services to the men of Atlanta," said Jackson. "With Midtown being a busy part of the area, about a block or two from Georgia Tech University and surrounded by high rise condos and high foot traffic, we're can't wait to be the oasis for men to get away from their busy lives and indulge in essential pampering and relaxation."

Hammer & Nails has a first-to-market advantage in the ever-growing $21B male grooming industry as the only niche male grooming franchise available.

"We are thrilled to have Lorenzo and Tarris bring the first Hammer & Nails location to the state of Georgia and join our brand during such a key moment of growth," said Jereme Shelton, Vice President of Franchise Development, Hammer & Nails. "Offering hand and foot care and grooming services all under one roof is sure to revolutionize personal care in the Atlanta area. We know with the brand's trend-setting atmosphere and unique service offerings; this new shop will surely become a community staple. Men in Atlanta will have never looked or felt better."

About Hammer & Nails

Hammer & Nails was founded in 2013 with the vision to provide hand and foot care, manicures and pedicures, haircuts and shaves to every type of male. After launching its franchise opportunity in 2015, the brand has built an unrivaled experience that's disrupting the men's grooming industry and revolutionizing the way guys get their groom on, quickly becoming the premier destination for men's grooming experiences in a relaxed environment. Hammer & Nails has awarded licenses for more than 200 shops and is working to have 150 locations open and operating by 2025. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit https://hammerandnailsfranchise.com/.

