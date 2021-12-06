GOBankingRates Looks Back at 2021 with Their Year in Review

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2021 comes to a close and we reflect back, it is safe to say that it has been quite the wild ride. From the ups and downs of crypto to the soaring inflation rate , GOBankingRates is taking a look back at everything we learned about finances and more.

"Our Year in Review franchise showcases GOBankingRates' most-read stories across the topics that have resonated most with our readers, including Social Security , stimulus payments and retirement," said Gabrielle Olya, Lead Writer and Editor at GOBankingRates. "As we look back on 2021 through the eyes of our audience, we're able to see how we can continue educating them on the personal finance topics that matter most to them as we enter the new year."

With 2021 marking another year of the pandemic, its effects were seen in every aspect of daily life. The housing market became more competitive than ever with pricing and inventory changing tremendously over the past year. Buyer demand from 2020 carried over into the new year, creating headaches for buyers and huge profits for sellers. However, more houses are slowly creeping back onto the market and a GOBankingRates study revealed that total for sale inventory increased 9.37% this year from January to October.

Small businesses continued on a rollercoaster ride as well this year . From lockdowns to mask mandates, owning a small business has been quite a challenging feat. It's never been as important as it has been right now to support these small businesses all across the country and shopping small during the holiday season is one sure way for people to help and support.

2021 also changed the landscape of investing . Meme stocks, social media's influence, stay-at-home stocks, and cryptocurrencies are just a few of the new developments that changed the course of investing going forward. Hot stocks like Moderna, GameStop and more were constantly in the news thanks to their constant success. Cryptocurrency has grown from an obscure, speculators-only asset class into a diverse one. There are now literally thousands of cryptocurrencies for investors to buy like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Cardano and more.

"As 2021 comes to a close, GOBankingRates is reflecting on what this year has meant financially for the individual all the way up to major corporations . We're looking back at some of the biggest headlines of this past year and how they have impacted retirement, Social Security, the real estate market and the stock market ," said Don Sena, VP of Content at GOBankingRates. "As our final franchise of the year, Year in Review provides a bookend for what has been a historic year, both for GOBankingRates and the world at large."

