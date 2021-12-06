Curaytor Acquires Toronto-Based Tech Company Fourwalls

BOSTON, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaytor, real estate's top marketing platform, has finalized its deal to acquire Fourwalls, a Canadian-based tech company founded by former Microsoft engineers that specializes in real estate data.

According to Curaytor co-founder and CEO Jimmy Mackin, "Our plan is simple: we are going to integrate Fourwalls' expertise in real estate data — their ability to understand, visualize and extract value from it — with Curaytor's proprietary access to thousands of social media ads, video marketing campaigns, email marketing campaigns and website data from the top agents in the industry to eliminate the guesswork in growing your real estate business."

"Despite all the advancement in marketing technology, there's been little to no intelligence applied to advance its effectiveness and connectivity with the recipient - the buyer or the seller," says Mackin. "This acquisition represents our continued commitment to bringing more effective solutions to the market that focus on helping our clients win more listings through innovative, creative marketing that attracts customers."

The acquisition establishes a crucial role for Curaytor, with Alnur Ismail (co-founder and CTO of Fourwalls) who will take on the role of the company's CTO. Jerome Carron (Fourwalls' co-founder and CEO) will be named Curaytor's Director of Data Strategy.

"We are thrilled to be joining the fantastic team at Curaytor. They've had an amazing journey so far and what's so exciting is their vision for the future closely matches our own," says Ismail. "We both believe that marketing needs to become easier, more intelligent, more open, and more results-driven, so agents can focus on what matters -- especially in an industry with more agents and more competition from Silicon Valley than ever before. I'm incredibly proud of what Fourwalls has accomplished over the past eight years, and I can't wait to see what lies ahead."

Curaytor is a digital real estate marketing solution. For more information, visit Curaytor.com.

