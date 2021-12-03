Seating for Circularity: naughtone to Offer Sofa Designed With the End in Mind The Ever Chair and Sofa Collection to be Brand's First-Ever Upholstered Products Made to be Easily Disassembled and Recycled at End of Life

KNARESBOROUGH, England, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Designer Ric Frampton remembers the moment he realized waste was a design issue. No matter how beautiful or luxurious the item was, if he didn't start the design process thinking about the end life of the product, there were no guarantees where the product might end up. When naughtone approached him to work on a brand-new collection of sustainable seating solutions inspired by naughtone's popular Always collection, it was a perfect match. The result? The Ever Chair and Sofa collection.

Several different sized options from the Ever Collection.

"It doesn't matter if a chair lasts for 20 years, 40 years, 100 years—if the designer wasn't responsible and never considered what happens to the product when it no longer meets a need, it could spend eternity in a landfill," says Frampton. "Realizing the weight of that responsibility completely changed my outlook and design process."

According to the European Environment Bureau, 10 million metric tons of furniture is discarded in the European Union each year, with the majority being sent to either a landfill or incinerated. And while recycling rates have improved, remanufacturing accounts for less than 2% of the European Union manufacturing turnover, according to the European Remanufacturing Council.

Frampton's first step in reshaping his design process was to educate himself on recycling, sustainable design, and waste processes. He challenged himself to perceive the materials he was using as "being borrowed," a perspective he feels takes designers on a very different journey during the creation process. "Too often furniture designs neglect to consider the deconstruction process, creating a product that is impossible for recycling plants to take apart," he says.

When he began the project with naughtone, Frampton started with the end in mind. The Ever Chair and Sofa collection is carefully constructed for maximum comfort and quality while also boasting a structure easily deconstructed during the recycling process—instead of requiring specific machines not all recycling facilities are equipped with, the sofa can be broken down and recycled by hand with common tools. Its unique structure is highly scalable, meaning it is easy to build and, perhaps even more importantly, easy to disassemble for proper end of life recycling. And customers won't need to worry about recycling it themselves — after a sofa reaches the end of its life, the sofa can simply be returned to naughtone via the company's take-back program. naughtone will then handle the rest, making sure each of the sofa's materials make it to the right place.

The Ever sofa marks the first upholstered product naughtone has intentionally designed for circularity and easily executable end of life recycling. "This is a pivotal moment for our brand," says Grace Todd, Brand Specialist at naughtone. "Sustainability is a key pillar of who we are at naughtone. We are always looking for ways we can improve what we are already doing—whether that's a new product, material, technique, or something in between. We consistently strive to raise expectations and ask ourselves what's next."

The sofa collection will feature three different options, including an armchair, a two-seat love seat, and a three-seat sofa in a variety of fabrics and finishes, all backed by naughtone's 10-year warranty. The collection was designed to harmonize with existing naughtone furniture, such as the Always portfolio, but the Ever collection's simple curves, purposeful angles, and vibrant color palette make it a versatile fit for a variety of spaces. The collection is available for purchase via naughtone dealers. Learn more about the collection at the naughtone website.

About naughtone

Quietly vibrant and simply familiar, naughtone products serve as a blank canvas for their clients' creativity to flourish. Regardless of how the furniture is customized to suit the needs at hand, the pieces are always thoughtful, considered, and desirable.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll is a collective of dynamic brands that comes together to design the world we live in. MillerKnoll includes Herman Miller and Knoll, plus Colebrook Bosson Saunders, DatesWeiser, Design Within Reach, Edelman Leather, Fully, Geiger, HAY, Holly Hunt, Maars Living Walls, Maharam, Muuto, naughtone, and Spinneybeck|FilzFelt. MillerKnoll is an unparalleled platform that redefines modern for the 21st century by building a more sustainable, equitable, and beautiful future for everyone.

