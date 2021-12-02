Deloitte Agrees to Acquire the Business of BIAS Corporation, a Leader in the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Market Acquisition extends Deloitte's ability to deliver end-to-end cloud transformation services and cloud migration services for Oracle Solutions

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte has agreed to acquire substantially all of the assets of BIAS, a cloud consulting firm that is a leader in the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) market with experienced cloud professionals based in the United States and India. Founded in 2000, BIAS capabilities focus on advise, implement and operate services for cloud infrastructure, database, middleware, applications, analytics and security.

As used in this document,

This acquisition complements Deloitte's existing portfolio of Oracle cloud application and infrastructure capabilities — strengthening Deloitte's market leader standing for end-to-end Oracle cloud transformation services. Acquiring the BIAS business also allows Deloitte to serve a broad portfolio of clients including emerging and enterprise businesses that require Oracle cloud migration services. Deloitte will continue to team with clients to help build enterprises that are ready to embrace continuous innovation enabled by Oracle cloud.

"Leading organizations understand that having their data, systems and applications in the cloud is an essential building block for business agility and this acquisition underscores the strategic priority Deloitte places on advancing business disruption with cloud technology," said Amit Chaudhary, cloud engineering offering leader, and principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Oracle Cloud infrastructure gives our clients powerful compute and networking performance while also delivering a host of infrastructure and platform cloud services. Combining the experience of the Deloitte and BIAS teams will assist clients as they build powerful foundations for the future."

"At the heart of this agreement is a shared focus on client innovation and the success of our people," said Jeff Harvey, co-founder and CEO, BIAS Corporation. "I look forward to joining my BIAS colleagues at Deloitte where we can continue to help clients achieve their business visions enabled by Oracle cloud infrastructure and applications."

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and the terms of the acquisition are confidential.

About BIAS Corporation

BIAS delivers innovative IT solutions, leveraging Oracle technologies, for leading companies and public sector organizations. BIAS provides a comprehensive approach –from design and implementation to support – allowing it to deliver the right solution at the right time. BIAS has been an active member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork since 2005 and was recently recognized as the Oracle Global and North American partner of the year for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and the Oracle SaaS Applications Partner of the Year for SMB. www.biascorp.com

As used in this document, "Deloitte" means Deloitte Consulting LLP, a subsidiary of Deloitte LLP, or its India subsidiary, Deloitte Consulting India Private Limited. Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of our legal structure. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Deloitte