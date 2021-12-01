The McDonald's Inspiration Celebration® Gospel Tour Makes It a December to Remember with an Inspirational Show Featuring Award-Winning Gospel Artists to Ring in the Holiday Season

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, December 12 at 8 p.m. ET, McDonald's USA will deliver the gift of music to McDonald's fans through its Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour Holiday Experience. In partnership with BET, award-winning and emerging gospel artists including Yolanda Adams, Kurt Carr, James Fortune, The Walls Group, and Brian Courtney Wilson, and BET's Sunday Best winner Stephanie Summers, will grace the virtual stage to ring in the season with some of their chart-topping hits and holiday carols and gospel music many love.

McDonald's announces the Inspiration Celebration® Gospel Tour Holiday Experience concert. Benefitting the the Ronald McDonald House Charities®, the virtual concert will air on BET Network's YouTube channel on Sunday, December 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

Show performers will come together to premiere "Christmas Spirit," a feel-good song written and produced by chart-topping gospel artist, Sir the Baptist. Written exclusively for this Holiday Experience, the tune merges traditional gospel music with contemporary hip-hop sounds.

This special holiday concert continues the long-standing Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour tradition of supporting Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC®) and its mission to improve the health and well-being of children and their families. Because 'tis the season, virtual concert-goers can donate to RHMC live at RMHC.org/ICGT2021. Since 2012, the McDonald's Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour has raised more than $1M to help families with ill or injured children stay close when they need it most.

"The holidays are such a special time. But as much as it's a time for celebration, it's a time to reflect and give back to others around us," said Yolanda Adams, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter. "I am proud to join this talented group of artists to usher in the holiday spirit for gospel fans nationwide while supporting Ronald McDonald House Charities families."

Fans can stream the show on BET's YouTube Channel. Ahead of the show, they can also experience a virtual red carpet hosted by social media comedian @NotKarltonBanks who will perform lively skits, host spirited interviews with tour artists, and give viewers a peek behind the scenes of the holiday show. Multi-award-winning musician and syndicated radio personality Lonnie Hunter will host the show.

"We are thrilled to bring back our holiday show as a celebration of this joyous season and what it means to the communities we serve," said Harry Smith, Indiana McDonald's Owner/Operator and Chair of the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour. "While McDonald's and its Owner/Operators are committed to helping communities throughout the year, we are especially honored to help RMHC families through this special show that is a treat for all who love gospel music and holiday cheer."

The McDonald's Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour Holiday Experience is the fifth and final stop of the annual tour that is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. Launched in September during Gospel Music Heritage Month, this longstanding event feeds and fosters community through the deeply rooted tradition of gospel music. The 2021 virtual tour and concert series featured talented gospel performers representing the Gulf Coast, West Coast, Carolinas, the DMV, and Houston.

Visit www.blackandpositivelygolden.com for streaming information and additional holiday show details, and follow @WeAreGolden on Instagram for future tour updates.

About McDonald's USA Community Efforts

The McDonald's 15th Annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour is just one of many company initiatives created to connect with the communities McDonald's serves. These efforts include webinars such as Classroom Convos, which focus on topics currently impacting Asian and Pacific Islander American students; the HACER® Education Tour, which provides information to navigate the college application process; the Black & Positively Golden Mentors Program, which pairs industry leaders with up-and-coming changemakers in the same fields; support of Boys & Girls Clubs of America's diplomas2Degrees program which familiarizes teens with post-secondary education opportunities; and the Archways to Opportunity program for restaurant crew which provides educational resources to eligible employees at participating U.S. restaurants. Together, with its Owner/Operators, McDonald's is feeding and fostering the communities it serves.

About McDonald's USA

McDonald's serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to more than 25 million customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald's 14,000 U.S. restaurants are independently owned and operated by businessmen and women. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com , or follow us on Instagram at @WeAreGolden and Facebook www.facebook.com/mcdonalds. To learn more about the Black & Positively Golden initiative, visit www.mcdonalds.com.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities

Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®), is a non-profit, 501 (c) (3) corporation that creates, finds, and supports programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families. Through its global network of nearly 260 Chapters in more than 62 countries and regions, and its three core programs: the Ronald McDonald House®, the Ronald McDonald Family Room® and the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile®, RMHC helps families with sick children stay together, and close to the medical care their child needs at leading hospitals worldwide. RMHC programs not only provide access to quality health care, they enable family- centered care ensuring families are fully supported and actively involved in their children's care. For more information, visit rmhc.org. Follow RMHC on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

GRAMMY award-winning gospel artist Yolanda Adams shares songs of praise and hope during the McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration® Gospel Tour Holiday Experience.

The McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration® Gospel Tour features the spoken and sung encouragement of Stellar and ASCAP award winner James Fortune.

2020 Sunday Best winner Stephanie Summers takes the stage at the McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration® Gospel Tour Holiday Experience.

Merging family and ministry, The Walls Group brings their powerful melodies and harmonies to the McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration® Gospel Tour Holiday Experience.

Stellar award-winner Brian Courtney Wilson inspires with his signature and impassioned vocals during the McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration® Gospel Tour Holiday Experience.

