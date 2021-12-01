Harlem Globetrotters "Spread Game" With Visit To New York Schools and Ringing Of The NYSE Closing Bell

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO/WHAT: The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters travel to New York to spread goodwill to students in the area. They will motivate students as they prepare to take the SAT. They will also visit the legendary Gauchos Gym to speak with students on anti-bullying, goal setting, and respect. The city tour will conclude with a stop past the NYSE, where they will help ring the closing bell and participate in the annual tree lighting ceremony and festivities. This visit is in advance of the upcoming Spread Game tour, which will visit the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on February 20th 2022.

WHEN: Wednesday, December 1st, 2021

WHERE: (Various locations)

8:30am - Democracy Prep Charter School - 3872 3rd Ave., Bronx , NY 10457

11am – Gauchos Gym - 478 Gerard Ave, Bronx , NY 10451

2pm - New York Stock Exchange - 11 Wall St, New York, NY 10005

PHOTO/B-ROLL/INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES:

Harlem Globetrotters speaking to students in educational setting and gym.

Globetrotters showcasing ball skills.

Interviews available:

ABOUT THE HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS:

The originators of basketball style, influencers on today's game, and skilled athletes of the highest order, the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters have showcased their iconic talents in 124 countries and territories on six continents since their founding in 1926. Proud inductees into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, their mission to spread game and bring entertainment to the world continues to drive them today. The Globetrotters are innovators of the game who popularized the jump shot, slam dunk, and invented the half-court hook shot. For nearly a century, the Globetrotters have exhibited Black excellence on and off the court, entertaining, inspiring, and advancing the racial progress of today. The Harlem Globetrotters International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Herschend Enterprises, the largest family-owned themed entertainment company in the U.S.

TORCH GEORGE

In 2018, Torch made Globetrotter history when she became the first of the team's female stars to own her own Guinness World Record title. In celebration of Guinness' annual World Record Day, Torch set the official record for most basketball under the leg tumbles in one minute (female), with 32.

Torch was a part of a first ever visit to the United Nations headquarters in New York City with her Globetrotter teammates in November 2019. She appeared on Kevin Hart's popular "What the Fit" series, along with her Globetrotter teammates and Jimmy Kimmel, in March of 2020.

JET RIVERS

Jet Rivers joined the Harlem Globetrotters in 2017 and says being part of an organization as impactful as the world-famous Trotters is a blessing.

As a senior in high school, he earned All-State honors, All Watchung Conference, First Team All-Union County, and First Team All Defense. Jet attended Wagner College in Staten Island, where he spent the first two years in college, being coached by the sons of Hall of Fame high school coach, Bob Hurley Dan Hurley and brother, Bobby. At Wagner, he became a two-time MVP, two time All NEC Selection and holds the school record for most victories for a four-year class with 76 wins. Jet scored over 1,500 points during his four-year career, becoming only the 12th in the school's history. He finished by averaging 13.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2 assists per game.

MAX PEARCE

In 2018, Pearce participated in the NCAA College Slam Dunk Competition where he represented Purchase College. At the event, Pearce threw down some of the most prolific dunks – one of which included a one-handed self-alley-oop slam dunk while filming himself with a cell phone camera. Pearce came shy of winning the competition by mere decimal points, but his unique showmanship and style made him one of the most notable athletes of the entire competition.

