Elevate Customs to appear in exclusive lifestyle publication Simply Abu Dhabi

CANOGA PARK, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- California-based luxury gaming table company Elevate Customs is honored to appear alongside the most prestigious international luxury brands in "Simply Explore," the December printed edition of Simply Abu Dhabi, an invitation-only publication distributed to a select list of ultra-high-net-worth individuals in the United Arab Emirates and around the world.

Simply Abu Dhabi is the world's largest privately owned multimedia channel for Abu Dhabi. Their publishing division produces a by invitation only coffee table book four times per year limited to a print run of only 7,800 copies. The international publication reaches a high-net-worth audience in London, Paris, Milan, Monaco, Moscow, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Mumbai, and other notable destinations worldwide. Past issues have routinely featured well-known legacy brands distinguished for their style and quality such as Rolls Royce, Chanel, and Harry Winston.

Elevate Customs, which has long designed and manufactured custom gaming tables for both individual and corporate clients unwilling to compromise in either style or quality of game play, is distinguished by their tight control over the production of their tables from concept to construction. All aspects are kept fully in-house to ensure that the customer's vision is fully realized in the execution and that every detail measures up to their own exacting quality standards. Their philosophy is that high-end design and top-quality function should naturally go hand in hand, and thus every table they create is made with stunning design and superior playability in mind.

Owner Lorraine Spektor stated that the opportunity to appear in Simply Abu Dhabi connects Elevate Customs with an international audience of clients who most appreciate the type of old school craftsmanship the company provides: "While we're an American company and take pride in keeping our production process local, the desire for luxurious, hand-crafted gaming tables that enhance the décor of the finest homes is universal."

"Simply Explore," Issue XL of Simply Abu Dhabi, will be distributed in print form to subscribers in December, and can be viewed online at simplyabudhabi.com.

