PLTK Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Playtika Holding Corp. Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 24, 2022

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Playtika Holding Corp. ("Playtika" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PLTK) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Playtika securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about January 15, 2021 (the "IPO" or "Offering"); or (b) Playtika securities between January 15, 2021 and November 2, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/pltk.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that the Offering Documents issued in connection with the Company's IPO were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. Additionally, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational, and compliance policies. Specifically, the Offering Documents and Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's year-over-year total costs and costs related to sales & marketing and research & development were on track to rise significantly by the third quarter of 2021; (2) the success of the Company's game portfolio was less sustainable than the Company had represented; (3) the foregoing issues were likely to negatively impact the Company's revenue and earnings; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/pltk or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Playtika you have until January 24, 2022, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

