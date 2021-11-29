Northwest Biotherapeutics Announces $15 Million Financing

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCQB: NWBO) ("NW Bio"), a biotechnology company developing DCVax® personalized immune therapies for solid tumor cancers, today announced the closing of a $15 million financing on November 22, 2021, which brought the Company's cash reserves above $20 million.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc.)

The Company plans to use the funding to help accelerate its activities related to its brain cancer program. The financing is in the form of a 22-month loan which requires no payments for 8 months, and then provides for a subsequent 14-month amortization period. The loan has a provision for prepayment, an annualized interest rate of 8% and OID of 10%. Upon announcement of the top line data ("TLD") from the Company's Phase III clinical trial of DCVax®-L for Glioblastoma brain cancer, the lender will have a then-springing right to exchange the outstanding balance of the loan for common shares priced at the price of the first private placement transaction following TLD less a 12% discount, and to purchase another 50% of that number of shares at the same price. This then-springing right expires 14 days after that post-TLD private placement.

About Northwest Biotherapeutics

Northwest Biotherapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing personalized immunotherapy products designed to treat cancers more effectively than current treatments, without toxicities of the kind associated with chemotherapies, and on a cost-effective basis, in both North America and Europe. The Company has a broad platform technology for DCVax® dendritic cell-based vaccines. The Company's lead program is a 331-patient Phase III trial of DCVax®-L for newly diagnosed Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). GBM is the most aggressive and lethal form of brain cancer, and is an "orphan disease." This Phase III trial reached data lock and the Company is actively continuing to move toward announcement of top line data. The Company has also developed DCVax®-Direct for inoperable solid tumor cancers. It has completed a 40-patient Phase I trial and, as resources permit, plans to pursue Phase II trials. The Company previously conducted a Phase I/II trial with DCVax-L for advanced ovarian cancer together with the University of Pennsylvania.

Disclaimer

Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts, including statements concerning future treatment of patients using DCVax and future clinical trials, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "believe," "intend," "design," "plan," "continue," "may," "will," "anticipate," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We cannot guarantee that we actually will achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. Specifically, there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, such as risks related to the Company's ability to achieve timely performance of third parties, risks related to whether the Company's products will demonstrate safety and efficacy, risks related to the Company's ongoing ability to raise additional capital, and other risks included in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings. Additional information on the foregoing risk factors and other factors, including Risk Factors, which could affect the Company's results, is included in its SEC filings. Finally, there may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the Company's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by securities laws.

CONTACTS

Dave Innes Les Goldman 804-513-4758 dinnes@nwbio.com 240-234-0059 lgoldman@nwbio.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Northwest Biotherapeutics