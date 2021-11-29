Athletico Physical Therapy Opens in Fenton

Athletico is looking forward to continuing its quality of care throughout the state of Michigan

FENTON, Mich., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletico Physical Therapy has opened a new location in Fenton, Michigan, located on Owen Road right next to the Starbucks and Sports Clips. This location offers convenient hours, including early mornings, late evenings and Saturday appointments, and does not require a referral or prescription to start treatment. To learn more, or to schedule a free assessment, visit www.athletico.com/FentonMI.

Athletico is committed to keeping employees and patients safe during COVID-19 and has taken several measures, including additional screening procedures, enhanced cleaning practices and appropriate distancing of patients during treatment sessions. In addition to in-clinic treatment at the Fenton clinic, Athletico is also offering telehealth virtual treatment options where patients can connect with a physical therapist through a secure online video chat.

"I discovered my passion to become a physical therapist while being a student athletic trainer and seeing first-hand how physical therapy played a significant role in my brother's recovery," said Bret Peters, PT and Clinic Manager of Athletico Fenton. "With the opening of the Athletico Fenton clinic, I'm looking forward to being involved within the community and promoting health and wellness to others."

Services available at Athletico Fenton include:

Physical therapy – Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more. – Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more.

Free assessments – If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. If needed, we can begin treatment immediately, no referral necessary. Please note, restrictions apply. – If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. If needed, we can begin treatment immediately, no referral necessary. Please note, restrictions apply.

Work injuries – We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more. – We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more.

Vestibular rehabilitation – Our vestibular specialists use a comprehensive approach to evaluating and treating patients with complaints of dizziness, balance deficits and motion sensitivity. If you experience dizziness or other balance issues, take our – Our vestibular specialists use a comprehensive approach to evaluating and treating patients with complaints of dizziness, balance deficits and motion sensitivity. If you experience dizziness or other balance issues, take our Vestibular Quiz to find out if your symptoms can be treated with physical therapy.

Golf rehabilitation – Our staff utilizes their expertise in golf fitness and rehabilitation to treat injuries, keep players active and minimize the risk of future injury. We also offer golf fitness services with programs catered to your experience and fitness levels. – Our staff utilizes their expertise in golf fitness and rehabilitation to treat injuries, keep players active and minimize the risk of future injury. We also offer golf fitness services with programs catered to your experience and fitness levels.

Additionally, Athletico Fenton:

Accepts all major insurance plans, so you don't need to worry about your visits not being covered.

Offers convenient hours, including early mornings, late evenings and Saturdays.

Does not require a referral or prescription to start treatment.

Schedules each initial evaluation quickly, sometimes the same or next day, but always within 24-48 hours.

Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.

Practices clear, consistent communication between therapist, physician and patient regarding progress.

Athletico Fenton

3401 Owen Road, Suite 400

Fenton, MI, 48430

Phone: 810-215-0225

www.athletico.com/FentonMI

FentonMI@athletico.com

About Athletico Physical Therapy

Athletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes in over 560 locations throughout 13 states with more than 5,000 employees. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving. Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. For more information, or to schedule a free assessment in clinic or now online with our virtual free assessments, visit http://www.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico.

