Ponsse's solutions for heavy-duty forwarding PONSSE Elephant King - more wood in one go

HELSINKI, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The PONSSE Elephant King forwarder is the most powerful machine in our forwarder range. The most productive forwarder on the market, offering a superior level of comfort, is particularly economical and efficient when transport distances are long or transported trees are large.

"Elephant King's technology, tested in extreme conditions in the Russian cold and the Brazilian heat, improves productivity and helps the operator keep going. This forwarder's cabin offers an enjoyable work environment for professionals who appreciate comfort, safety and ergonomics. The powerful engine and the 20-tonne load carrying capacity guarantee that trees are transported efficiently," says Juha Haverinen, Product Manager, Forwarders.

When Elephant King is equipped with PONSSE Active Crane, a loader control system for forwarders, productivity in demanding conditions will improve even further. With the Active Crane system, the operator controls grapple movements instead of individual functions, lightening the operator's workload. Active Crane is easily controlled using two levers, one of which controls the grapple height from the ground and the other controls the direction of movement.

The PONSSE K121 loader offers unprecedented efficiency and speed for load handling in tough conditions.

The Elephant King forwarder with the K121 loader is the most powerful combination at worksites where load handling takes up a large part of working hours. The K121 loader also makes working easier at sites where large trees are handled and on steep slopes where the loader needs to be powerful. The high slewing and lifting power, longer reach, new loader geometry and good controllability speed up loading and unloading.

Heavy-duty forwarding online event, organized 24 November, recording can be found: https://youtu.be/QV8zdSMTOQU

CONTACT:

Juha Haverinen, Product Manager, Forwarders, Ponsse Plc

Tel. +358 40 839 8529, juha.haverinen@ponsse.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/ponsse-oyj/i/elephankt-king-k121,c2985130 Elephankt King K121

View original content:

SOURCE Ponsse Oyj