DataRobot and Hexaware Collaborate to Help Customers Accelerate their AI Journey

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware, a global information technology services company specializing in open-source statistical tools, NLP, NLG and Cloud technologies, today announced it has partnered with AI Cloud leader, DataRobot. The partnership empowers businesses across industries to accelerate their AI initiatives, helping drive business impact at scale.

Hexaware Technologies (PRNewsfoto/Hexaware Technologies Ltd.)

Despite the incredible benefits AI can offer to organizations, industry reports state that only 14.6% of firms have deployed AI capabilities in production. The DataRobot and Hexaware partnership enables institutions to break through this barrier with the powerful capabilities of the DataRobot AI Cloud that offers a unified platform for user personas, data types and environments, accelerating the delivery of AI to production.

"We at Hexaware are happy to announce our strategic partnership with DataRobot, which will enable customers across industries to accelerate their artificial intelligence journeys," said Vaidya J.R., Senior Vice President and Global Head of Data and AI business at Hexaware. He further added, "Hexaware solutions built on DataRobot's AI Cloud platform will enable businesses to roll out enterprise AI on a highly scalable data infrastructure, unlock deeper and more impactful insights faster and truly become data-driven in their decision-making process. Hexaware will continue to invest in building industry-specific solutions that speed up customers' data-to-decisions journey."

The Data Science wing, Decision Sciences Community at Hexaware, is currently working on industry domains like Banking, Manufacturing & Consumer, Travel &Transport, Healthcare & Insurance and Professional Services to create vertical-specific offerings leveraging DataRobot.

"We're pleased to be partnering with Hexaware, whose deep domain expertise adds great value to this partnership," said Gardner Johnson, Vice President, Worldwide Channels, DataRobot. "Hexaware's track record of implementing large-scale cloud and digital transformation solutions is well-aligned with DataRobot's mission to deliver industry-specific solutions and make applied AI a reality for as many businesses as possible."

As part of the partnership, Hexaware has also launched a KYC (Know Your Customer) offering that leverages Artificial Intelligence to help financial services businesses meet strict regulatory KYC standards.

About DataRobot

DataRobot AI Cloud is the next generation of AI. The unified platform is built for all data types, all users, and all environments to deliver critical business insights for every organization. DataRobot is trusted by global customers across industries and verticals, including a third of the Fortune 50. For more information, visit http://www.datarobot.com/.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global IT services company empowering businesses worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed. Our three-pronged strategy of Automate Everything®, Cloudify Everything® and Transform Customer Experiences® endeavors to drive human-machine collaboration for solving complex business problems. We enable future-ready organizations and market leaders to create lasting business value by helping them offer touchless immersive customer experiences through full-cloud enablement, digital product engineering and extreme automation.

We serve customers in Banking, Financial Services, Capital Markets, Healthcare, Insurance, Manufacturing, Retail, Education, Telecom, Hi-Tech & Professional Services (Tax, Audit, Accounting and Legal), Travel, Transportation and Logistics. We deliver highly evolved services in Rapid Application prototyping, development and deployment; Build, Migrate and Run Cloud solutions; Automation-based Application support; Enterprise Solutions for digitizing the back-office; Customer Experience Transformation; Business Intelligence & Analytics; Digital Assurance (Testing); Infrastructure Management Services; and Business Process Services.

Headquartered in New Jersey for North America, London for Europe and Singapore for the Asia Pacific, Hexaware services customers in over two dozen languages from every major time and regulatory zone.

Learn more about Hexaware at http://www.hexaware.com.Take an immersive 360° virtual tour of our campuses worldwide at https://www.hexawareimmersive.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hexaware; DataRobot