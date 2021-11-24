Alex Arteaga-Gomez, Stuart Grossman and Neal Roth Help Win $127.5M Settlement for Parkland Massacre Victims

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen attorneys Alex Arteaga-Gomez, Stuart Grossman and Neal Roth played significant roles in negotiating a $127.5 million settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) over its failure to prevent the 2018 Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, or the Parkland massacre.

As Attorney Grossman told reporters for the Miami Herald, the landmark settlement will be paid out to 40 survivors of and families who lost their loved ones in the Parkland massacre. The Herald recognized the team at Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen for their representation of five of the 16 families who sued the DOJ. The 17th family bereaved by the Parkland massacre decided not to take part in the litigation.

Just five weeks prior to the Parkland massacre, the FBI tip line received a call from someone who expressed serious, well-founded concern that Nikolas Cruz was a threat to himself and others. Specifically, the caller noted that Cruz had plans to "slip into a school and start shooting the place up."

The caller also noted that Cruz had been expelled from Stoneman Douglas a year before, had a documented history of emotional and behavioral problems, and had purchased firearms.

On February 14, 2018, a total of 14 high school students and three school staff members died as a result of the Parkland massacre. Dozens of others were also injured.

Over three and a half years later, Cruz entered pleas of guilty for all 17 counts of first-degree murder. Deliberation over his sentence will begin in January 2022. He faces either the death penalty or 17 life sentences.

"Our law firm is so proud of the way the Parkland families and our clients in particular dealt with the difficult legal aspects of this case on top of dealing with their unspeakable losses of their children," Attorney Grossman said. "We hope and pray that this case and the settlements achieved will make it clear to school boards and law enforcement at all levels that our school children must be protected from ALL criminal conduct. But to be clear, no amount of money will make up for the innocent lives lost."

