SEACORP of Middletown, RI Announces Appointment of New President

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SEACORP, LLC. (SEACORP) Chief Executive Officer Roy Kapani is pleased to announce the appointment of David Cadorette as President, effective January 1, 2022. His appointment is a clear reflection of the company's current state: excited after another strong year of growth and ready to take on the future. SEACORP is poised for major expansion in the Distributed Maritime Operations market, for both services and products.

David Cadorette, SEACORP President

Mr. Cadorette, who has been with the company for over 22 years, brings decades of experience to the position and has a proven record of advancing customer-centric Business Areas within our company to the next level. With years of successfully won and executed contracts, he has contributed much to the position of SEACORP as a preferred provider of engineering services to the United States Navy. Prior to his new role, Mr. Cadorette was Senior Vice President of six major Business Areas within SEACORP, Vice President of Business Development, Vice President of Technical Operations, and a Business Area Manager.

David Lussier, the current President of SEACORP, will step down from the role but continue to serve as Executive Vice President, overseeing the administrative staff and all infrastructure related departments. Mr. Lussier has been with SEACORP for 30 years, serving the last five as President, and was instrumental in guiding SEACORP through its recent growth in both services and production, as well as its sale to Mr. Roy Kapani in March of 2021.

Today's announcement follows another strong year in which SEACORP is expected to achieve approximately 20+% in revenue growth and is rapidly approaching the $100 million annual revenue milestone. There is enormous opportunity for SEACORP to expand the products and services it offers, and with the appointment of David Cadorette as President, SEACORP is well positioned for continued growth.

About SEACORP, LLC.

SEACORP, headquartered in Middletown, Rhode Island, was founded in 1981. SEACORP's core business is providing systems, software, and hardware engineering services as well as test and evaluation services to the U.S. Navy, chiefly for submarine electronic systems. The company employs over 450 professionals including engineers, scientists, technicians, and management support personnel, who are located across the company's facilities in Rhode Island and Connecticut as well as on-site locations across the U.S.

For additional information please visit https://www.seacorp.com/.

CONTACT: Laura Trainer, ltrainer@seacorp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SEACORP