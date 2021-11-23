OpenGov Concludes "OpenGov Across America" Campaign CEO Zac Bookman completes cross-country bike tour thanking public servants, successfully raising more than $20,000 for Sandra Day O'Connor Institute For American Democracy

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenGov has concluded its "OpenGov Across America" campaign in support of local government leaders, raising more than $20,000 in support of the Sandra Day O'Connor Institute For American Democracy . These funds will help educate future civic leaders and enable a more informed and engaged citizenry.

OpenGov is the leader in budgeting and planning for the public sector, powering more effective and accountable government.

In conjunction with the campaign, OpenGov CEO Zac Bookman rode more than 3,500 miles, and met with and said thank you to town, city, and county leaders across nine states: California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, and Virginia.

"We have a big country, with many different cultures and geographies," said OpenGov CEO Zac Bookman. "Our local government leaders who navigate through these differences for the good of their communities deserve our thanks. The more we embrace our differences and lean into our democracies, the better off we'll be."

"The Institute is deeply grateful to Mr. Bookman for his remarkable accomplishment and dedication," stated Sarah Suggs, President and CEO of the Sandra Day O'Connor Institute For American Democracy. "We are honored that Open Gov Across America selected the Institute founded by Justice O'Connor as the charitable beneficiary of his extraordinary efforts."

To experience the OpenGov Across America campaign via the route, blogs, photos, and videos, CLICK HERE .

Donations to the Sandra Day O'Connor Institute For American Democracy will be accepted through the end of November. To donate, CLICK HERE.

About OpenGov

OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud ERP software for our nation's cities, counties, and state agencies. On a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,000 agencies across the U.S. Built exclusively for the unique budgeting, financial management and citizen services needs of the public sector, the OpenGov ERP Cloud makes organizations more collaborative, digitizes mission-critical processes and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders.

About the Sandra Day O'Connor Institute For American Democracy

Founded by retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, the O'Connor Institute, a nonprofit, nonpartisan 501(c)(3), continues her distinguished legacy and lifetime work to advance American democracy through multigenerational civics education, civil discourse and civic engagement.

