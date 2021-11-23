nutribullet® Launches 7-Cup Food Processor, an easy solution for advanced meal prep

nutribullet® introduces all-in-one food processor that does more than just slice and chop

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- nutribullet® is putting a spin on mealtime with its newest product launch in the brand's ongoing expansion across the kitchen, the nutribullet® 7-Cup Food Processor.

nutribullet® 7-Cup Food Processor

The nutribullet® Food Processor takes the hassle out of healthy eating and meal prep with blades and discs that efficiently perform a variety of functions and a 7-cup capacity work bowl that packs attachments inside for simple storage and easy clean up. In addition, the work bowl, blades, and discs are BPA-free and dishwasher-safe.

The nutribullet® Food Processor includes five blade attachments along with a recipe guide featuring over 20 unique and easy to follow recipes. The nutribullet® Food Processor's other features include:

The ability to slice, shred, chop, spiralize, and knead, thanks to a variety of blades and discs.

A powerful, 450-watt motor that can handle ingredients with ease.

An easy-to-use interface that lets users toggle seamlessly between low-speed, high-speed, and pulse. Multiple speeds allows for less manual preparation and more control ensuring users achieve the consistency and texture they're looking for.

A compact, dual-sized feed chute with a two-part pusher that creates an adjustable chute width, allowing for easier processing of smaller veggies and adding liquid ingredients while processing.

"The nutribullet® Food Processor expands on the usage of traditional food processors by including dynamic and exciting attachments that can help prepare a variety of healthy meals," said Justin Giouzepis, Chief Marketing Officer at nutribullet®. "This is a competitively priced, space-saving, and multifunctional processor for consumers who want easier at-home cooking and meal prep."

The nutribullet® 7-Cup Food Processor will retail for $119.99. Consumers can purchase the nutribullet® Food Processor now at nutribullet.com, Amazon.com, and their favorite retailer website. For more information, or to purchase the nutribullet® Food Processor, visit https://www.nutribullet.com.

About nutribullet ®

We believe that good nutrition has the power to transform lives and that everyone deserves the best nutrition. Since 2003, our company has been on a mission to inspire and enable transformational nutrition for people all around the world. We do this by designing and delivering an ecosystem of products and services that strive to integrate better nutrition into everyday life. With over 80 million happy customers worldwide, our family of products is available directly from nutribullet.com and Amazon, and can be found at most major North American retailers and around the globe. Our goal is to make nutrition simple, easy, and impactful.

