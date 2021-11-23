BREAKING NEWS: MGA Enters Electric Vehicle Market. Watch Out Tesla!

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, MGA Entertainment, the fastest growing and largest privately held toy company in the U.S., announced they entered the red-hot Electric Vehicle (EV) market under their VIRO Motors Division, with plans for a SPAC IPO in 2022.

MGA's VIRO Motors™ launched its highly anticipated first EV CAFÉ RACER at Walmart and will be coming to other retailers soon.

"With an impressive top speed of 15 MPH, as well as the convenience of charging it at any station near you, the CAFÉ RACER's power and efficiency is unmatched. At only $500 retail, this is a steal," says Isaac Larian, CEO & Founder of MGA Entertainment.

VIRO Motors™, unlike Raven and Lucid Motors, has been profitable since day 1.

"Frankly, I like my CAFÉ RACER better than my wife's Tesla," said Isaac Larian. "Watch me here riding it and having a ball while doing it. Watch out Tesla!" https://vimeo.com/647104485/447d3c7977.

MGA Entertainment is currently working on other models with more range and amenities. "As of now there is no plan for a self-driving bike," said Isaac Larian. "Safety first!"

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is the fastest growing and largest privately held toy company in the US. MGA is headquartered in Chatsworth, California and creates innovative, proprietary and licensed consumer products and entertainment, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery and sporting goods. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Bratz®, Na! Na! Na! Surprise™, Baby Born® Surprise and Zapf Creation®. Visit us at www.mgae.com .

