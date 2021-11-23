BlueTriton Brands Completes Acquisition of Saratoga Spring Water Company

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueTriton Brands, Inc. ("BlueTriton" or the "Company"), an industry leader in natural spring water, today announced that it has successfully completed the acquisition of certain assets of Saratoga Spring Water Company ("SSWC"), a nationally recognized producer of premium domestic spring water based in Saratoga Springs, New York.

SSWC is sold throughout the United States and delivers spring water products in premium packaging to customers in the hospitality and retail channels.

"We are thrilled to welcome Saratoga Spring Water Company's products into the BlueTriton family," said Tony W. Lee, Managing Partner of One Rock Capital Partners, LLC and a member of the Board of Directors of BlueTriton. "As a leader in the premium spring water segment, the SSWC business enables us to expand our brand offerings and access a national, upscale beverage market that will contribute to BlueTriton's strategic growth and success."

Adam Madkour, the CEO and sole shareholder of Saratoga Spring Water Company, added, "We believe BlueTriton's leadership and resources will position SSWC's products for growth while enabling the company to continue producing the high-quality, premium products we are known for. We look forward to our partnership with BlueTriton, who shares our commitment, mission and long-held philosophy of service and corporate responsibility."

Latham & Watkins, LLP acted as legal counsel to BlueTriton. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

KPMG Corporate Finance served as the advisor to Saratoga Spring Water Company in the transaction.

About BlueTriton Brands

BlueTriton Brands offers an extensive portfolio of highly recognizable water brands for healthy hydration, including Poland Spring® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, Splash and Pure Life®. The Company also owns and operates ReadyRefresh®, a customizable water and beverage delivery service.

Based in Stamford, Connecticut with approximately 7,000 associates in the United States and more than 230 in Canada, BlueTriton Brands manages natural resources for long-term sustainability, and conserves more than 20,000 acres of natural watershed area. It currently sources water for six regional spring water brands from 42 springs throughout the United States and Canada. BlueTriton is also committed to creating shared value and being a good neighbor in the more than 120 communities where it operates in the United States and Canada.

About Saratoga Spring Water Company

Saratoga Spring Water was founded in 1872 in the town of Saratoga Springs, New York. Originally founded as Saratoga Vichy, the company began bottling the distinct natural spring waters for which the area is known.

The company is committed to achieving growth and providing customers with the safe, high-quality, and attractive products while ensuring environmentally responsible practices and sustainable methods across operations. Today, Saratoga Spring Water is sold throughout the United States and internationally and is served in some of the world's finest restaurants, hotels, resorts, grocers, and cafeterias.

MEDIA CONTACT

Hallie Erlich

Prosek Partners

pro-onerock@prosek.com

View original content:

SOURCE BlueTriton Brands