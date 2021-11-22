Washington Trust Donates $21,000 to Local Hunger Relief Agencies in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut

WESTERLY, R.I., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Trust Company is pleased to announce that the Washington Trust Charitable Foundation has donated a total of $21,000 to assist local hunger relief agencies located throughout the Bank's footprint in RI, MA and CT ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
"Food insecurity continues to be a significant challenge for our neighbors, especially amidst the ongoing pandemic," said Edward O. Handy III, Chairman & CEO of Washington Trust. "Washington Trust is proud to offer our assistance to help local hunger relief agencies fill their shelves so that they can meet the needs of their community and get food on the tables of the families that they serve."
The Washington Trust Charitable Foundation provided $1,000 donations to the following 21 organizations:
- Block Island, RI: Helping Hands of Block Island
- Coventry, RI: Coventry Community Food Bank
- Cranston, RI: Comprehensive Community Action
- Cumberland, RI: Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry
- East Greenwich, RI: East Greenwich Interfaith Food Cupboard
- Hope Valley, RI: RI Center Assisting Those in Need
- Johnston, RI: Tri-County Community Action Agency
- North Kingstown, RI: North Kingstown Food Pantry
- North Providence, RI: Saint Anthony Kitchen Ministry
- Peace Dale, RI: Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale
- Providence, RI: Better Lives Rhode Island
- Rumford, RI: Bread of Life Food Pantry
- Warwick, RI: Westbay Community Action
- Westerly, RI: W.A.R.M. Center and the Jonnycake Center of Westerly
- Burlington, MA: Greater Boston Food Bank
- Needham, MA: Needham Community Council
- Sharon, MA: HESSCO Elder Services
- Glastonbury, CT: Glastonbury Food and Fuel Bank
- New Haven, CT: Christian Community Action
- Pawcatuck, CT: Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center
Washington Trust is committed to supporting organizations that are providing basic needs and family services to the communities that they serve. The organization supports hunger relief efforts throughout the year, especially during their annual Peanut Butter Drive.
For more information about Washington Trust's commitment to the community, visit https://www.washtrust.com/about/community-support.
ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST®
Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Washington Trust Company is a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ: WASH). Additional information on Washington Trust and its subsidiaries can be found at https://www.washtrust.com/.
