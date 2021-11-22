Findings of an extensive study reveal the top capabilities to build a world-class candidate experience that are within surprising reach of companies

SHL, Two Heads Consulting identify six shifts for creating an exceptional candidate experience Findings of an extensive study reveal the top capabilities to build a world-class candidate experience that are within surprising reach of companies

LONDON, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world grapples with the ongoing pandemic and the candidate pool shrinks more every day, a critical need has risen for a clear and transformational recruitment strategy. SHL, the global leader in people science and technology, and Two Heads Consulting, founded by Matt Alder and Mervyn Dinnen, studied the current state of recruitment and produced a paper that identified six clear opportunities for creating a superior candidate experience.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8832954-shl-two-heads-consulting-six-shifts-for-creating-exceptional-candidate-experience/

Delivering a first-class candidate experience has been at the top of Talent Acquisition agendas for several years now, but it remains elusive for many organizations. While most know the benefits, companies tend to struggle with identifying the starting point for developing their strategy.

The good news is that the capabilities needed for this upgrade are well within reach and can be incorporated within standard hiring practices. The study is based on primary research findings, and gives practical lessons from how top companies leverage marketing strategies to enhance consumer experiences.

"While exploring the six shifts, it became apparent that the technology we need to execute is more available than many are led to believe. Our hope is that the transformation of candidate experience is not a business case, but rather business as usual." said Brenden Mielke, Chief Product Officer at SHL.

Adding to this, Matt Alder, from Two Heads Consulting said, "Organizations can understand which shift is the best starting point for them and then build towards developing a great candidate experience incrementally. Talent Acquisition teams can use the technology they already have to start slowly experimenting as they begin to find the right blend of the six requirements."

The detailed study can be accessed here.

Contact

Kristina Iniguez

PR@shl.com

About SHL

SHL, the global leader in HR technology and psychometric science, transforms businesses by leveraging the power of people, science, and technology.

Our unrivalled workforce data and highly validated talent solutions provide organizations with the workforce and scale to optimally leverage their people's potential that maximize business outcomes.

We equip recruiters and leaders with people insights at an organization, team, and individual level, accelerating growth, decision making, talent mobility, and inspiring an inclusive culture. To build a future where businesses thrive because their people thrive.

With 45 years of talent expertise, we are the trusted technology partner to more than 10,000 companies worldwide, across more than 150 countries, including 50% of the Fortune Global 500 and 80% of the FTSE 100. For more information, visit shl.com

View original content:

SOURCE SHL